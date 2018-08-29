Search
August 29, 2018

Trailhead Liquor Opens 

By
LISA SIPE
  Lisa Sipe

A brand-new liquor store, Trailhead Liquor, is now open at the north end of Bend in Robal Road Village. Owner Angela James Chisum said, "I've wanted my own store since my first retail job at 16. Shortly after my friend Allison Cogan took over South Bend Liquor with great success, the OLCC announced retail expansion so I gave it a shot. The process was long and competitive, but the OLCC loved my plan so here we are! I love and look forward to providing a wonderful store environment and excellent service in the years to come." The grand opening is slated for Labor Day weekend.

Trailhead Liquor
20516 Robal Rd. #130,
Bendtrailheadliquor.com
541-306-3747



