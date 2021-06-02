 Train for that Race | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 02, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Train for that Race 

Running clubs in Central Oregon can help you get ready for a race, or just get motivated

Whether you have your sights set on one of the many races coming up this summer, or you're just looking for a new way to get social while also getting fit, keep these running clubs and training activities on the to-do list.

COURTESY CASCADE RELAYS
  • Courtesy Cascade Relays

Central Oregon Running Klub hosts a number of group runs for those looking for some camaraderie while running. CORK's Mom Squad meets the third Sunday of the month at LOGE Camp at 9am for a run/walk, followed by stretching at 9:50. On Saturdays is the Saturday Morning Coffee Run, which meets at Thump Coffee in Northwest Crossing for runs of varying lengths. In addition, there's a Thursday 6pm run. Check out the groups Facebook page for the latest offerings: facebook.com/groups/corksunrunners/

The Redmond Oregon Running Klub meets Thursdays at 6:15pm at various places around Redmond, running an average distance of 3 to 6 miles each week. All levels of walkers and runners welcome. More info at facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub

FootZone also offers a number of group runs, including its Rise & Run Group Tuesdays at 5 am, its Performance Group Tuesdays at 5:30pm and its Noon Run Wednesdays. See all the times at footzonebend.com/weekly-runs.

Also check out the Bend Babes Brew & Running Crew, which meets Thursdays at 5:30pm. Find out more at facebook.com/groups/b3runningcrew/.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

May the Source Be With You
Thrill of the Grill
Buyers: That Love Letter to the Seller May Not be the Best Idea
Get Your Art on, All Weekend Long
Source Material
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Summer Sessions: The Shining Dimes

Staff Pick
Summer Sessions: The Shining Dimes - Worthy Brewing

Wed., June 2, 7-9 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Go Here

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 2- 9, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation