Train for that Race 

Whether you have your sights set on one of the many races coming up this summer, or you're just looking for a new way to get social while also getting fit, keep these running clubs and training activities on the to-do list.

Courtesy Cascade Relays

Central Oregon Running Klub hosts a number of group runs for those looking for some camaraderie while running. CORK's Mom Squad meets the third Sunday of the month at LOGE Camp at 9am for a run/walk, followed by stretching at 9:50. On Saturdays is the Saturday Morning Coffee Run, which meets at Thump Coffee in Northwest Crossing for runs of varying lengths. In addition, there's a Thursday 6pm run. Check out the groups Facebook page for the latest offerings: facebook.com/groups/corksunrunners/

The Redmond Oregon Running Klub meets Thursdays at 6:15pm at various places around Redmond, running an average distance of 3 to 6 miles each week. All levels of walkers and runners welcome. More info at facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub

FootZone also offers a number of group runs, including its Rise & Run Group Tuesdays at 5 am, its Performance Group Tuesdays at 5:30pm and its Noon Run Wednesdays. See all the times at footzonebend.com/weekly-runs.

Also check out the Bend Babes Brew & Running Crew, which meets Thursdays at 5:30pm. Find out more at facebook.com/groups/b3runningcrew/.