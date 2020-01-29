Tranquilo Gets Canned 

Tranquilo, the Mexican-style lager created in Central Oregon, is now easier to stash in your go bag for a day of adventure. The folks behind Tranquilo Mexican Style Lager had a release party last week to debut the new line of cans. Find the beer at various locations, including Central Oregon's Hola! restaurant locations, and stores including Grocery Outlet and Whole Foods.

Darris Hurst

Tranquilo Mexican Style Lager

tranquilobeer.com/