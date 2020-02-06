Transportation Bond Heads to the May Ballot 

T
he Bend City Council unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday to put a $190 million general obligation transportation bond on the May 19 primary election ballot. The bond, if approved by voters, would pay for improvements to east-west connections, projects to ease traffic congestion and a network of cross-town bike and pedestrian routes.
click image
-
City of Bend
-
The Empire Avenue Improvements project is currently in progress and combines multimodal, traffic and safety upgrades.
The bond will be paid off through a yearly tax based on property value: For every $1000 of assessed value, tax payers will pay 47 cents. For example, for a home that is worth $415,000, the assessed value is $220,000 (the city average), so the estimated payment for the average homeowner would be $170 per year.
The bond project list was the result of the priorities established by the Citywide Transportation Advisory Committee
, as well as in-person focus groups and phone/online surveys with Bend voters. In a recent survey of 3,500 people who in live in Bend, the top concerns were Reed Market Road, U.S. 97 (Parkway), traffic on Third Street, east-west travel times and safe access to schools, parks and work. The City Council prioritized these projects in the final list for the bond.
-
City of Bend
-
A map of the 12 key bike and pedestrian routes that are part of the $190 million general obligation bond.
Multimodal projects include 12 interconnected bike and pedestrian routes
running east/west and north/south throughout the city. Improvements include protected and buffered bike lanes, sidewalk repair and more paths to parks. The bond also allocates $12 million for multimodal crossings into the Bend Central District, including improved connections on NW Franklin Avenue and NW Greenwood Avenue.
The City's website includes a map of the bond’s transportation projects on its Safe Travel & Traffic
Improvement page. The Source
also covered the transportation bond
extensively in a December article.