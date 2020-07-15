Travel to mind-blowing mountain biking destinations around the globe with some of the world's best riders 

Your support for independent local news is important.
The newest film from Teton Gravity Research is directed by Jeremy Grant and captures the love-at-first-site experience of mountain biking. From the producers of "UnReal" and the director of "Where The Trail Ends" comes "Accomplice," an homage to all the crazy adventures and crazier comrades that come from a life lived in pursuit of the next awesome ride.
On the surface, "Accomplice" is pure scenery porn for those hungry for a glimpse of the world's best mountain biking locations. But TGR takes the story a step further to tell the story of the bicycle: From this perspective a bike is not just a mode of transportation but a vehicle for the human spirit.
The film has been on a drive-in, road-trip tour since July 8 where the filmmakers say the old school vibe and the occasional car horn has only added to the experience. Here in Bend, it premieres Friday at the Tower Theatre with limited seating to spread out the crowd.
Bend premiere of ACCOMPLICE
Fri., July 17, 5pm, doors, 6pm show. 8pm doors, 9pm show
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St
towertheatre.org
$15
