 Treasure Hunting, the Sport | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 15, 2020 News » Local News

Treasure Hunting, the Sport 

Whatever winter brings, geocaching offers a way to explore new places

By

The sport of geocaching challenges people with a GPS (or the right app on their smartphones) to get out and explore places they may never go otherwise. Geocachers hide "treasures" or caches at specific coordinates in untracked areas of the woods or in obvious urban locations like the Deschutes Public Library. Using a mix of clues and GPS coordinates, people search for small, waterproof boxes containing a log book to sign, and perhaps a small toy that can be traded out for another souvenir.

There are hundreds of geocaches in Bend and the surrounding wilderness containing tiny treasures and a log book to sign and prove you were there. - SETTERGREN, PIXABAY
  • Settergren, Pixabay
  • There are hundreds of geocaches in Bend and the surrounding wilderness containing tiny treasures and a log book to sign and prove you were there.

The website geocaching.com lists hundreds of geocaches in Central Oregon. The sport is popular around the world as a way for both travelers and locals to get off the trail, discover new places and connect with other geocachers who have fun setting up clues and challenges. There is a geocache in Bend that can be found only at night by following a series of reflective cougar eyes posted at different points leading to the cache, for example.

Courtney Braun, who's been leading the "GPS Eco-Challenge" for Wanderlust Tours for the past eight years, understands why some wilderness purists may see the sport as not adhering to "leave no trace" principles, since a typical recreational cache is a Tupperware container or ammunition can permanently hidden under a bush or a tree. But tour guides for Wanderlust place their treasures or clues in the woods directly before their tours and pick them up after, so there is less impact, she said.

"It's a popular way to get outside and come together as a group. You can investigate an area that you probably wouldn't have decided to just go hike around because there are no trails," Braun said. "The groups are navigating through amazing places to get to the way point."

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 15-22, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Source Weekly Update Podcast 1/16/20

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Jan 15, 2020
    An advocate for men's mental health, a local hemp documentary and a new space for artists in Bend More »

  • Local News »

    Medicare for Us

    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jan 15, 2020
    Is Oregon ready for single-payer health care? More »

  • Local News »

    Making Waves

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Jan 15, 2020
    Water polo is increasing in popularity nationwide. The trend continues in Central Oregon, with exponential growth in club participation More »
  • More »

More by Laurel Brauns

Readers also liked…

  • Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch...

    Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch...

    It was once an over-grazed range that became the home of Rajneeshpuram. Now another type of religion occupies the space, along with ranchers committed to land restoration
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Jul 5, 2018
  • The War Wages On

    The War Wages On

    Oregon will have 11 dedicated opioid treatment centers by 2019. Where—as a city, state and as a nation—are we in this raging opioid epidemic?
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • Jul 18, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation