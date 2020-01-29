Trend: Boozy Coffee 

Bend has a wide array of boozy coffee offerings. Boneyard Beer makes an adult coffee slushie with Irish Cream and local Coffee 4 Kids cold brew. The Oaxacan Speedball from Dogwood Cocktail Cabin is made with mezcal, creme de cocoa, amarula, cold pressed coffee and crushed ice. Not a big mezcal fan, I was surprised by how complex and delicious the drink was. Next, the Grand Coffee at Currents at the Riverhouse, a classic combination of house-brewed hot coffee, Baileys, Kahlua and Grand Marnier, and topped with whipped cream and candied orange. Meanwhile, all of Riff Cold Brew’s cocktails are made with cold brew coffee concentrate for an extra kick, even the Bloody Joe and El Jefe (their take on a Bloody Mary and margarita, respectively). Lemon Tree has an incredible Hazelnut Espresso Martini, and while not technically coffee, the Captain Chai Latte at Cafe Sintra (made with Captain Morgan and homemade chai) is guaranteed to get the morning started.

Cayla Clark