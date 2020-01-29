 Trend: Boozy Coffee | Happy Hour Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 29, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » Happy Hour Guide

Trend: Boozy Coffee 

Saturday morning gets better with the addition of a shot—or two—to that cup of joe

By

Bend has a wide array of boozy coffee offerings. Boneyard Beer makes an adult coffee slushie with Irish Cream and local Coffee 4 Kids cold brew. The Oaxacan Speedball from Dogwood Cocktail Cabin is made with mezcal, creme de cocoa, amarula, cold pressed coffee and crushed ice. Not a big mezcal fan, I was surprised by how complex and delicious the drink was. Next, the Grand Coffee at Currents at the Riverhouse, a classic combination of house-brewed hot coffee, Baileys, Kahlua and Grand Marnier, and topped with whipped cream and candied orange. Meanwhile, all of Riff Cold Brew’s cocktails are made with cold brew coffee concentrate for an extra kick, even the Bloody Joe and El Jefe (their take on a Bloody Mary and margarita, respectively). Lemon Tree has an incredible Hazelnut Espresso Martini, and while not technically coffee, the Captain Chai Latte at Cafe Sintra (made with Captain Morgan and homemade chai) is guaranteed to get the morning started.

CAYLA CLARK
  • Cayla Clark
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More in Happy Hour Guide

More Happy Hour Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 29-February 5, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Happy Hour Guide

  • Happy Hour Guide »

    Trend: What’s Gin Your Cup?

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jan 29, 2020
    With juniper as a key ingredient, it’s no wonder gin-based drinks are trending in Central Oregon… and beyond More »

  • Happy Hour Guide »

    Trend: CBD Cocktails

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Jan 29, 2020
    Local spots combining the best of both worlds More »

  • Happy Hour Guide »

    Trend: Mocktails

    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jan 29, 2020
    Lookout, traditional cocktails: Mocktails are the drink equivalent to “OK Boomer” More »
  • More »

More by Cayla Clark

Special Issues & Guides

Trend: Boozy Coffee

Happy Hour Guide

Trend: Boozy Coffee

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation