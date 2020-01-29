Trend: CBD Cocktails 

If it seems like you’re seeing CBD in everything these days, you’re not dreaming it. Local producers including Ablis and Boneyard offer cans of fizzy CBD beverages, found everywhere from markets to bars. In Central Oregon, you’ll find plenty of places adding CBD shots or beverages to drinks.

Kirby Scholl

At Riff Cold Brewed., you can add a shot to the Arm in Arm coffee drink. Strictly Organic and Mother’s Juice Café locations also offer patrons the option to add a CBD shot to any beverage. Crater Lake Spirits’ downtown Bend tasting room and Tumalo distillery/tasting room both offer the Rye Lemonade, combining Crater Lake Rye whiskey with the Lemon Ginger CBD drink by Ablis (a sister company to Crater Lake). Also look for more CBD cocktails at the downtown location soon, as Ablis debuts a new line of canned drinks. At Broken Top Bottle Shop, guests can choose to combine vodka or gin with the CBD drink available that day—either from Boneyard or Ablis.