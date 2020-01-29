 Trend: Mocktails | Happy Hour Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
January 29, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » Happy Hour Guide

Trend: Mocktails 

Lookout, traditional cocktails: Mocktails are the drink equivalent to “OK Boomer”

A 2018 report by Berenberg Research revealed that survey participants in their early 20s—as well as teens—drank about 20% less than millennials. The millennial generation, in turn, drank less than Boomers and Gen Xers did during their young days. Thus, the current rise of mocktails—drinks that look good in fancy glasses, but don’t contain booze. (It’s OK, Boomer—you can drink them, too.)

In addition to the mocktails found on the cover of this issue, courtesy of San Simon in Tin Pan Alley in downtown Bend, here are a few other spots offering solid mocktails. 

El Sancho Taco Shop Passionfruit Limeade The Passionfruit Limeade mocktail is made with fresh limes squeezed daily and blended with real passionfruit. 

The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin's Miss Daisy’s Driving Try the Miss Daisy’s Driving, which combines a base of ginger beer on the rocks with fresh mint, cucumber, bitters and candied ginger.

Deschutes Brewery Root Beer Deschutes Brewery makes its own root beer in small batches served exclusively at the tap rooms in Bend and Portland. You won’t get fake flavors and high fructose corn syrup here. Instead, enjoy the taste of real sarsaparilla root, first used by Native Americans to make their own non-alcoholic root beverages.

