Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe partners with Deschutes Brewery on water 

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan

Tired of seeing plastic bottles left on and around local rivers—which are also harder to recycle these days—the team at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe tells us they approached Deschutes Brewery about a new collaboration: Offering City of Bend drinking water, served in recyclable aluminum cans.



The cans are starting to circulate around Bend already, offering patrons the option to return the can to Deschutes Brewery for $1 off a purchase. Like other cans, users can also return the cans in exchange for 10 cents. Water cans will debut at the Bite of Bend, sold for $1.

Bite of Bend

Fri., June 14-Sun., June 16

Fri. 5-10pm, Sat. 11am-10pm, Sun. 11am-6pm

Downtown Bend

biteofbend.com

Free entry