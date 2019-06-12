Search
June 12, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe partners with Deschutes Brewery on water 

click to enlarge NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan

Tired of seeing plastic bottles left on and around local rivers—which are also harder to recycle these days—the team at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe tells us they approached Deschutes Brewery about a new collaboration: Offering City of Bend drinking water, served in recyclable aluminum cans.

The cans are starting to circulate around Bend already, offering patrons the option to return the can to Deschutes Brewery for $1 off a purchase. Like other cans, users can also return the cans in exchange for 10 cents. Water cans will debut at the Bite of Bend, sold for $1.

Bite of Bend
Fri., June 14-Sun., June 16
Fri. 5-10pm, Sat. 11am-10pm, Sun. 11am-6pm
Downtown Bend
biteofbend.com
Free entry


