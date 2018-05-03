Tumalo Overlook Platform Temporarily Closed 

Tumalo Falls upper platform seen in the left corner of this photo.
The defect was an unseen welded portion underneath the platform, not visible to anyone until the inspection.
According to Kassidy Kern, Public Affairs specialist at Deschutes National Forest, “The damage was not catastrophic, but it needed to be addressed immediately." She said, "we don’t know how many people can safely be on the platform at this time.”
Kern also said that it’s difficult to say how long it will be closed, “but we recognize that the platform offers an iconic view in Central Oregon and we will do everything we can to get the platform open as soon as possible.”
There are still many beautiful views around Central Oregon, Kern recommends Benham falls overlook, “it’s a short walk to a beautiful overview.”
Tumalo Day use area, lower overlook (located adjacent to the parking lot) and trail head are also still open to the public.
The work to address the safety concern will begin immediately and forest managers will open the platform as soon as possible.