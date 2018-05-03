Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 03, 2018 News » Local News

Tumalo Overlook Platform Temporarily Closed 

Safety concern closes Tumalo Falls overlook

By

T


oday the Deschutes National Forest Service announced that it needed to close the upper platform at Tumalo Falls immediately, due to a defect in the structure.
click image Tumalo Falls upper platform seen in the left corner of this photo. - AMY MEREDITH
  • Amy Meredith
  • Tumalo Falls upper platform seen in the left corner of this photo.

The defect was an unseen welded portion underneath the platform, not visible to anyone until the inspection.


According to Kassidy Kern, Public Affairs specialist at Deschutes National Forest, “The damage was not catastrophic, but it needed to be addressed immediately." She said, "we don’t know how many people can safely be on the platform at this time.”

Kern also said that it’s difficult to say how long it will be closed, “but we recognize that the platform offers an iconic view in Central Oregon and we will do everything we can to get the platform open as soon as possible.”

There are still many beautiful views around Central Oregon, Kern recommends Benham falls overlook, “it’s a short walk to a beautiful overview.”

Tumalo Day use area, lower overlook (located adjacent to the parking lot) and trail head are also still open to the public.

The work to address the safety concern will begin immediately and forest managers will open the platform as soon as possible.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 2- 9, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Yes, In My Backyard

    • by Chris Miller
    • May 2, 2018
    Bend group wants a strong, vibrant community built around housing and transportation for all More »

  • Local News »

    State of the Arts

    • by Jaclyn Brandt
    • May 2, 2018
    The City of Bend cut its Arts, Beautification Culture Commission this year. Where does that leave support for the arts in the City? More »

  • Local News »

    Women at Work

    • by Keely Damara
    • May 2, 2018
    National Women Build Week empowers women and families More »
  • More »

More by Danielle Meyers

  • '90s Fashion Comeback

    '90s Fashion Comeback

    Today's youth are partying like it's 1999, ironically of course.
    • by Danielle Meyers
    • Apr 27, 2018
  • PSA: Cascade Cycling Classic Canceled

    PSA: Cascade Cycling Classic Canceled

    North America’s longest-running stage race is taking a one-year hiatus
    • by Danielle Meyers
    • Apr 20, 2018
  • Nest News

    Nest News

    Bend-La Pine Schools' Graduation Rate Highest in History, My Bus Stop app and teen brain plasticity
    • by Danielle Meyers
    • Apr 4, 2018
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation