 Turkey “Carnitas” Tacos | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join now 
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Insider today.
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 24, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Turkey “Carnitas” Tacos 

A twist on the classic pork tacos made with leftover Thanksgiving turkey meat

By
Cooking or even eating may be the last thing on your mind right now. The Thanksgiving holiday usually means a lot of time in the kitchen for some of us and quite a bit of eating for most of us as well. So this week’s recipe is quick, easy and a good way to use any leftover turkey you may have. I call it Turkey “Carnitas” Tacos.

Carnitas means “little meats” in Spanish. Pork is the traditional meat used in carnitas; it’s slow cooked in oil or lard until tender and then the heat is turned up and the meat is crisped on the outside edges. It’s then shredded or chopped into small pieces and served in tacos or other dishes.

In this recipe, leftover turkey meat is substituted for the pork. Instead of slow braising, the turkey meat is simmered for a short time to bring out more juiciness and then shredded and fried in oil until crispy. If the only thing you have left over is the dark turkey meat that’s all the better, as the dark meat makes for even juicier pieces.
If the only thing you have left over is the dark turkey meat that’s all the better, as the dark meat makes for even juicier pieces. tweet this
You can serve your turkey carnitas with whatever fixings you like – onion, salsa, guacamole, refried beans, cilantro or anything you prefer. Tortillas can be flour or corn or any other type. You can even skip the tortillas and serve the turkey bites in a bowl with all the toppings. The point is to use what you have on hand and use up some more of those proverbial leftovers.

If you want to skip the simmering part of this recipe, that’s OK. You can just pull the turkey meat off the bones and then go to the next step of frying it in oil. It will still be delicious, just not quite as juicy. Keep in mind that the point of simmering the meat in water is to bring out a bit more flavor and add moisture but it’s not mandatory to get nice results.

Leftover Turkey “Carnitas” Tacos

-Any amount of leftover turkey meat (on the bone is fine)
-1 yellow or white onion, chopped
-1-2 bay leaves
-1 orange, peeled and cut into pieces
-Olive oil or lard
-Kosher salt, as desired

Place leftover turkey meat (and meat on the bones) into a large pot. Cover with water and add chopped onion, bay leaves and orange. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer for 35-45 minutes. Carefully remove meat from the water and drain. Remove all bones and then shred or chop the meat into bite-size pieces.

Heat a large nonstick or cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add a few swirls of olive oil or if you want to go traditional, use a couple tablespoons of lard instead.

Once the oil is hot, add the shredded meat. Cook on one side until nicely browned. Then turn and brown on the other side. Continue turning and browning the meat until you get it to your preferred crispiness. Add salt to the meat while it’s still in the skillet. Remove to a large plate or bowl. Serve with warm tortillas and toppings of your choice.

Taco Topping Recommendations

-Diced onion
-Salsa
-Diced tomato
-Guacamole
-Chopped cilantro
-Lime squeeze
-Refried beans or black beans
-Shredded cheese of choice or cotija cheese
-Sour cream
-Tortillas of choice

About The Author

dBritt

Donna Britt

Food writer, food stylist, recipe tester, cookbook editor, podcast producer/host are a few of the creative hats Donna Britt wears. Donna loves to hike, paddle board and spend quality time with family and friends. Oh, and she also collects cookbooks and cast iron cooking vessels.
Read More about Donna Britt
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Farm-to-Table Brunch

Farm-to-Table Brunch - Rainshadow Organics

Sun., Nov. 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Donna Britt

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 23-December 6, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation