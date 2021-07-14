 Turnkey Funding Awarded In Bend | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 14, 2021 News » Local News

Turnkey Funding Awarded In Bend 

After the purchase of the Old Mill & Suites was rescinded, Bend finds a new shelter for the unhoused

By

Bend Value Inn will be converted into a transitional shelter for the homeless thanks to a $2.9 million grant through Project Turnkey, a state program that funds the purchase and renovation of motels into shelters for people who are experiencing houselessness or at risk of becoming unhoused.

The City of Bend originally sought to acquire the Old Mill & Suites for the facility in February, but it was abandoned after a feasibility study showed the building was unsuitable for the project.

The Bend Value Inn will have 28 rooms to provide transitional shelter for unhoused people. - OREGON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
  • Oregon Community Foundation
  • The Bend Value Inn will have 28 rooms to provide transitional shelter for unhoused people.

"We continue to be committed to finding a property that could be eligible for Project Turnkey funding," said Mayor Pro-Tem Gena Goodman-Campbell after the purchase of the Old Mill & Suites fell through. "We need to take advantage of funding opportunities like this to provide much-needed shelter options for our unhoused community members."

The latest grants come after the Oregon legislature funded an addition $9.7 million into the program on June 25, bringing total Project Turnkey funding to $74.7 million. Funds were distributed by the Oregon Community Foundation, which distributes more than $100 million in grants and scholarships annually.

"Project Turnkey is wrapping up with 19 total properties throughout 13 counties in Oregon, realizing approximately 900 beds/units with these latest two grant announcements," said Megan Loeb, program officer, Oregon Community Foundation.

The Bend Value Inn will give unhoused people a place to stay and connect them with services through NeighborImpact, an organization that supports economically disadvantaged people in Central Oregon. The programs and services at the motel are meant to give them the means to find longer-term solutions.

“Central Oregon has experienced recent tragic losses among our vulnerable unhoused neighbors. This partnership is a first step in support of those at highest risk of succumbing to our harsh elements and who may not be welcomed into other shelters.”—Scott Cooper tweet this

"We are thrilled to receive this funding from Project Turnkey," said Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins. "Supporting our community members who are unhoused or at risk of losing housing is a top priority for City Council. This state funding will enable us to open a much-needed transitional shelter in Bend and provide safe housing for our neighbors who need it most."

The 28-room motel is expected to be fully renovated and operational by winter, after adding safety system upgrades to the property and renovating "three fully accessible units as well as three units with visual indicators and audio enunciators to serve guests with hearing and visual impairments," according to a press release.

Beyond accommodations, the shelter will have essentials like clothing, meals and hygiene products, on-site case management, health services, resource navigation and links to permanent housing solutions. There will be culturally specific support services dedicated to tribal members, veterans, domestic violence survivors and Latino communities. The funding for the shelter was provided just over two weeks after two unhoused people, Joseph Davis and Alonzo Boardman, died in a record-breaking heat wave at a campsite on Hunnell Road.

"Central Oregon has experienced recent tragic losses among our vulnerable unhoused neighbors," said Scott Cooper, executive director of NeighborImpact. "This partnership is a first step in support of those at highest risk of succumbing to our harsh elements and who may not be welcomed into other shelters."

Project Turnkey has funded over 900 units of emergency housing in Oregon, a 20% increase in the state.

Related "A Piece of the Puzzle": A Redmond hotel will soon become the city's first year-round shelter thanks to funding from Project Turnkey, the statewide initiative to convert hotel and motels into housing
Like at Bethlehem Inn's Bend location, residents at the former Greenway Motel in Redmond will get &#10;three meals a day.
"A Piece of the Puzzle"
A Redmond hotel will soon become the city's first year-round shelter thanks to funding from Project Turnkey, the statewide initiative to convert hotel and motels into housing
By Hanna Merzbach
Local News

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Need A Ride
Parking Pains are Only Beginning. Survey All Residents About How to Proceed with Old Bend Program
River Democracy
Letters to the Editor 7/15/21
Bangers, Coffee, Tacos and Frozen Yogurt All Available at New Plaza on Bend's East Side
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Santa Uncensored

    Santa Uncensored

    A retired mall Santa shares some of his most bizarre (and moving) experiences
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 18, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Forklift Operations & Safety Course

Forklift Operations & Safety Course - COCC Redmond Campus

Fri., July 16, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    River Democracy

    • By K.M. Collins
    • Jul 14, 2021
    How 4,700 miles of Oregon waterways got nominated for Wild and Scenic River designation More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Por Jack Harvel Traducido por Jessica Sanchez-Millar
    • Jul 14, 2021
    La ciudad prolongó la prohibición del uso de cohetes debido al continuo riesgo de incendios en la zona More »

  • Local News »

    Need A Ride

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 14, 2021
    The labor shortage has made it harder than ever to hail a ride in Bend More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 14-21, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation