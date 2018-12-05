Search
December 05, 2018 News » Local News

Tween Brother Gifts 

By
click to enlarge MEGAN BAKER
  • Megan Baker
The Central Oregon youngster likely has a long list of activities to keep them occupied. That cute kid brother (or sister) may very well spend the winters shredding the mountains and the summers shredding the skate parks—and in this neck of the woods, there's no shortage of fun stuff to put under the tree. Help them get after it with these gift ideas.

Smith Snowboard Goggles
Two removable lenses—one for low-light conditions, one for bright conditions—make these stylin' and multi-functional.
$240 
Available at Tactics Boardshop 933 NW Wall St, Bend
• 541-640-8265 • tactics.com/info/bend-shop


Forbidden Sky Height of Danger
From the makers of Forbidden Island, this is the latest installment in an ever-developing storyline that involves planning a terrain with very little info—and also constructing an electrical circuit.
$40 
Available at Modern Boardshop 550 SW Industrial Way #194, Bend
• 541-639-8121 • modernboardshop.com




Skateboard + hat + hoodie
It's like a starter kit for the skate enthusiast—everything that cool kid needs to start hitting the streets or skate park (minus the helmet—don't forget the helmet).
$45 Skate deck
$20 Hat
$60 Hoodie
Available at SolSk8s 484 SE 9th St #150, Bend
• 541-797-7616 • seedoflifeskateboards.com


Elan Ripstick 96 skis
Not ready to drop serious cheddar on a pair of skis for a youngster who may not stick with the sport? That's exactly what demo sales and consignment gear stores are for. Latitude 44 is the new game in town for pre-owned winter outdoor gear, and where you can find a fleet of these skis for almost $400 off retail price.
$479 
Available at Latitude 44 Sports 1320 SE Reed Market Rd Suite 180, Bend
• 541-304-2477 * latitude44sports.com
