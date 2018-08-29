Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 29, 2018 Outside » Go Here

Twin Bridges Loop 

The "must-do" ride for roadies

By
click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Bike riders come from near and far to ride bicycles in Central Oregon, and although the suspension-needy flock to the ever-growing maze of mountain bike singletrack, those who desire the smooth roll of paved roadways also come to the region to play. Nominated by locals and sponsored by Oregon State Parks, Central Oregon hosts three routes christened Oregon Scenic Bikeways. These chosen routes represent the best road rides and showcase the greatest scenery and communities. Complete with downloadable maps and guides, the OSB are uniquely Oregon.

An intermediate level bike route covering generally smooth roadways over rolling terrain, the Twin Bridges loop­—named for the two crossings over the Deschutes­—is an outstanding option for the slick tire crowd. Many avid locals use the route for training and group rides as well, as there are a few steep hill sections that seem custom made for intervals and stealthy "out of the saddle" attacks. Most of the 30+ mile loop is on low-traffic roads surrounded by high desert farmland, with sweeping views of the snow-capped, Central Oregon Cascade mountains.

Distance: 36 miles

Elevation: 1,800 feet elevation gain

Start/Finish: Brooks Street in downtown Bend. Look for the OSB sign across from The Lemon Tree, or download a map/GPS at: https://oregonstateparks.org/index.cfm?do=thingstodo.dsp_scenicBikeways

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 29-September 5, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Go Here

More by David Sword

Readers also liked…

  • Pole Creek

    Pole Creek

    A trailhead less traveled
    • by David Sword
    • Aug 1, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation