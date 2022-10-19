 Two Children Killed in Juniper Acres Fire | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 19, 2022 News » Local News

Two Children Killed in Juniper Acres Fire 

A household caught fire on Saturday morning in an off-the-grid community south of Prineville

By

A housefire killed two children in Juniper Acres, an off-grid community south of Prineville, on Saturday, Oct. 15, just before 6 am according to the Crook County Sheriff and Crook County Fire and Rescue.

By the time fire crews arrived the residence was fully engulfed in flames. Several members of the household were able to escape, including the children's two sisters.

"Most family members safely made it out of the house," said Crook County Sheriff's Deputy Javier Sanchez in a press release. "Even with the quick response from Law Enforcement, Fire and Rescue and residents on scene, two children were not able to get out and are deceased due to the fire."

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral arrangements identified the children as Cobain and Nyla, who were six and nine-years old respectively. A separate GoFundMe was created to support the family after losing loved ones and most of their possessions.

click to enlarge JEAN BEAUFORT VIA PUBLICDOMAINPICTURES.NET
  • Jean Beaufort via publicdomainpictures.net

"They have no place to live. They have medical bills, they have, you know, a lot of expenses as well. My main specific point (of creating a GoFundMe page) was to make sure both babies were able to have the proper arrangements, you know, right out the gate," Brad Deane, a family friend and organizer of one of the GoFundMe's, told KTVZ.

Deane announced on GoFundMe that the fundraiser made enough to cover the costs of funeral arrangements, and that any more donations will go directly to the family. Sanchez said the investigation into the fire, which is being led by CCSO, the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office, Oregon State Police and the Crook County District Attorney is ongoing, and that there's no risk to the public. Crook County District Attorney Kari Hathorn told KTVZ she anticipates it'll take a few weeks for the investigation to be completed.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
