Two Children Killed in Juniper Acres Fire 

A housefire killed two children in Juniper Acres, an off-grid community south of Prineville, on Saturday, Oct. 15, just before 6 am according to the Crook County Sheriff and Crook County Fire and Rescue.

By the time fire crews arrived the residence was fully engulfed in flames. Several members of the household were able to escape, including the children's two sisters.

"Most family members safely made it out of the house," said Crook County Sheriff's Deputy Javier Sanchez in a press release. "Even with the quick response from Law Enforcement, Fire and Rescue and residents on scene, two children were not able to get out and are deceased due to the fire."

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral arrangements identified the children as Cobain and Nyla, who were six and nine-years old respectively. A separate GoFundMe was created to support the family after losing loved ones and most of their possessions.

"They have no place to live. They have medical bills, they have, you know, a lot of expenses as well. My main specific point (of creating a GoFundMe page) was to make sure both babies were able to have the proper arrangements, you know, right out the gate," Brad Deane, a family friend and organizer of one of the GoFundMe's, told KTVZ.

Deane announced on GoFundMe that the fundraiser made enough to cover the costs of funeral arrangements, and that any more donations will go directly to the family. Sanchez said the investigation into the fire, which is being led by CCSO, the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office, Oregon State Police and the Crook County District Attorney is ongoing, and that there's no risk to the public. Crook County District Attorney Kari Hathorn told KTVZ she anticipates it'll take a few weeks for the investigation to be completed.