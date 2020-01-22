 Two Grants Ask for Big Ideas | Art Watch | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 22, 2020 Culture » Art Watch

Two Grants Ask for Big Ideas 

Oregon Community Foundation and Bend Cultural Tourism Fund grants now open for applications

By

For local artists looking for opportunities to support their creative endeavors, check out these two.

Winter PrideFest is just one of many events that have gotten a boost from Bend Cultural Tourism Fund grants. - TEAFLY PETERSON
  • Teafly Peterson
  • Winter PrideFest is just one of many events that have gotten a boost from Bend Cultural Tourism Fund grants.

Bend Cultural Tourism Fund

Perhaps one of the best byproducts of Bend's tourism is the taxes that come from it—which get directly turned into art opportunities. The application for the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, stemming from hotel/short term rental taxes and other tourism-related taxes, is open again.

The fund supports many of the substantial art initiatives in Bend, funding projects that help build tourism in the "shoulder seasons" outside of summer. A smaller grant within it, called the Catalyst Grant, is perfect for events that need help growing. Because the fund is not limited to nonprofits, it's a great opportunity to develop something new and interesting for Bend. What if existing events became more varied, more creative and more interesting? That could be exciting.

OCF Creative Heights Grants

Every artist likes to be asked what their dream project is. The Oregon Community Foundation is doing just that— and rewarding artists with money! Sounds too good to be true, but it's not. It's for real.

Creative Heights grant applications are now online, and artists can apply through Feb. 17. The grants seek to give "cultural visibility and vitality while supporting unique opportunities for Oregonians to experience innovative arts and culture," according to its website. Grant awards range from $10,000 to $100,000, for a total of $1 million. That's a lot of art!

What's particularly interesting about this grant is that it specifically funds Oregon artists' new and innovative works—work that pushes their current skills and inspires them to take risks. Artists don't often get to do that when working to make a dollar. Applications are now open. Grants will be awarded in May.

Bend Cultural Tourism Fund Catalyst Grant
Apply now through April 12
visitbend.com/about-us/bend-cultural-tourism-fund/guidelines/

Oregon Community Foundation Creative Heights Grant
Apply now through Feb. 17
oregoncf.org/assets/PDFs-and-Docs/PDFs/Grants/2020-Creative-Heights-LOI.pdf


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 22-29, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Art Watch

More by Teafly Peterson

  • New Artists' Space Opening

    New Artists' Space Opening

    Outrage Art Collective seeks artists to join new collective on Bend's east side
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Jan 15, 2020
  • Creative Side Hustles

    Creative Side Hustles

    For some local creatives, making art is a lucrative side business... for now
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Jan 8, 2020
  • The Ups and Downs in Art

    The Ups and Downs in Art

    In Bend, 2019 was a year of loss for the art community. Elsewhere in Central Oregon, a few bright spots.
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Dec 24, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation