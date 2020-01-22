Two Grants Ask for Big Ideas 

For local artists looking for opportunities to support their creative endeavors, check out these two.

Teafly Peterson

Winter PrideFest is just one of many events that have gotten a boost from Bend Cultural Tourism Fund grants.

Bend Cultural Tourism Fund

Perhaps one of the best byproducts of Bend's tourism is the taxes that come from it—which get directly turned into art opportunities. The application for the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, stemming from hotel/short term rental taxes and other tourism-related taxes, is open again.



The fund supports many of the substantial art initiatives in Bend, funding projects that help build tourism in the "shoulder seasons" outside of summer. A smaller grant within it, called the Catalyst Grant, is perfect for events that need help growing. Because the fund is not limited to nonprofits, it's a great opportunity to develop something new and interesting for Bend. What if existing events became more varied, more creative and more interesting? That could be exciting.

OCF Creative Heights Grants

Every artist likes to be asked what their dream project is. The Oregon Community Foundation is doing just that— and rewarding artists with money! Sounds too good to be true, but it's not. It's for real.

Creative Heights grant applications are now online, and artists can apply through Feb. 17. The grants seek to give "cultural visibility and vitality while supporting unique opportunities for Oregonians to experience innovative arts and culture," according to its website. Grant awards range from $10,000 to $100,000, for a total of $1 million. That's a lot of art!

What's particularly interesting about this grant is that it specifically funds Oregon artists' new and innovative works—work that pushes their current skills and inspires them to take risks. Artists don't often get to do that when working to make a dollar. Applications are now open. Grants will be awarded in May.

Bend Cultural Tourism Fund Catalyst Grant

Apply now through April 12

visitbend.com/about-us/bend-cultural-tourism-fund/guidelines/

Oregon Community Foundation Creative Heights Grant

Apply now through Feb. 17

oregoncf.org/assets/PDFs-and-Docs/PDFs/Grants/2020-Creative-Heights-LOI.pdf