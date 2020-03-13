Two New Cases in Deschutes County 

This story will be updated.
eschutes County Health Services announced Friday evening that it has seen two more presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Deschutes County
. The individuals are adults, the County announced tonight, and are complying with public health recommendations, the department stated.
The County's press release stated that local communicable disease nurses are investigating the people with whom these two new cases may have been in contact with over the past 14 days—which is thought to be the incubation period for the symptoms of COVID-19 to show.
The two new cases bring the County's tally to three. Health officials from Deschutes County announced the first case
Wednesday.
Since yesterday, the Oregon Health Authority has reported six other known cases of COVID-19, stemming from the veterans' home in Linn County. That brings the state's total as of Friday evening to 32.

See local updates at the Central Emergency Information
Network web page, or call 211 for access to local services.