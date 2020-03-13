 Two New Cases in Deschutes County | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 13, 2020 News » Local News

Two New Cases in Deschutes County 

The two adults are "self isolating," officials say. Plus: Updated state numbers

By
This story will be updated.

Deschutes County Health Services announced Friday evening that it has seen two more presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Deschutes County. The individuals are adults, the County announced tonight, and are complying with public health recommendations, the department stated.

click image US DEPT OF STATE
  • US Dept of State

The County's press release stated that local communicable disease nurses are investigating the people with whom these two new cases may have been in contact with over the past 14 days—which is thought to be the incubation period for the symptoms of COVID-19 to show.

The two new cases bring the County's tally to three. Health officials from Deschutes County announced the first case Wednesday.

Since yesterday, the Oregon Health Authority has reported six other known cases of COVID-19, stemming from the veterans' home in Linn County. That brings the state's total as of Friday evening to 32.

We'll update you as we learn more.

See local updates at the Central Emergency Information Network web page, or call 211 for access to local services. 
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 11-18, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation