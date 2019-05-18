Search
August 08, 2018 Culture » Art Watch

Two New Shows at Bend Art Center 

By
MILLY DOLE
  • Milly Dole

This month, Milly Dole is showcasing her most recent work on the Atelier 6000 featured members wall. Entitled "Muse of Creation," the work is a series of prints exploring how we're connected to and inspired by the natural world.

Dole moved to Bend five years ago. Her love for printmaking began while in high school in New Zealand. Originally inspired by street art and the freedom of the structure, Dole found combining this love with traditional printmaking allowed her to better explore her creative side. Her work is bold and graphic in detail, with a great amount of emotion that lends a storytelling quality to her visual images. "I love the combining of the traditional aspect of printmaking and new imagery and updating it a little that way," says Dole.

This is the second show for Dole, who was ecstatic to find a printmaking shop she could work in. Her love for printmaking was put on hold for a number of years before discovering A6. In the past, she found most print studios too expensive or not available at all in other places she lived, but reports that Atelier 6000 gave her a place to work, learn, explore and grow her work.

Also on display this month at Bend Art Center is Big Ink I, a traveling exhibition of large-scale woodcuts by 15 artists from all over the country. The woodblocks are at least 24 inches by 36 inches in size and originated at the Whit Print Studio in Eugene in 2017. In September, Bend Art Center will have a second display of Big Ink prints.

Milly Dole
A6 Member Wall at Bend Art Center
On display through Aug. 26
Instagram: @millydole

Big Ink I
On display through Aug. 26

Bend Art Center
550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 180
bendartcenter.org

Speaking of Milly Dole, Bend Art Center

