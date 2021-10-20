Two New Ventures for Chulitas; New Food Truck Pod in Sisters 

Chulitas, the mobile cart that made a splash this year serving up Mexican-style aguas frescas in Bend, has plans to expand upon its success. Chulitas' owners Olivia Carrasco and Edgar Tapia plan to open up two food carts in the coming months, they announced on Chulitas' Instagram page this week.

In November, Chulitas will open a taco cart in Sisters, to be located at The Barn in Sisters—a soon-to-open food cart pod at Main and Fir streets. The Barn will also the new home of Pop's Southern BBQ and Boone Dog Pizza. Boone Dog's owner, Daniel St. Lawrence, is the developer of the new food cart pod, The Nugget Newspaper reported.

Chulitas also plans to open up a "warm dessert and drinks" cart in Bend this season. Chulitas is currently closed while its owners plan for the new ventures. Find The Barn @thebarninsisters and Chulitas @chulitas.co on Instagram.