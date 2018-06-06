Two Votes Decides House 53 Republican Primary 

Headed for the November ballot as the Republican in the House District 53 race: Jack Zika—by a nose.
The Deschutes County Clerk's office announced today that they've completed the recount—required by state law when the number of votes between candidates is less than half of one percent of the total votes cast—for the May primary race.
Real estate agent Jack Zika won the Republican nomination for House 53 by just two votes.
Zika got 3,771 votes, while Ben Schimmoller got 3,769. The Clerk's office recounted those ballots by hand. They'll now submit those results to Oregon State Elections, where the filings officer will certify the results by June 14.
Zika, a local
real estate agent, will run against Democrat Eileen Kiely
for the Oregon House 53 seat, recently vacated by Gene Whisnant
, this November.