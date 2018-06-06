Search
June 07, 2018 News » Local News

Two Votes Decides House 53 Republican Primary 

Redmond real estate agent to be on ballot in November

By
Headed for the November ballot as the Republican in the House District 53 race: Jack Zika—by a nose.

The Deschutes County Clerk's office announced today that they've completed the recount—required by state law when the number of votes between candidates is less than half of one percent of the total votes cast—for the May primary race.
click to enlarge Real estate agent Jack Zika won the Republican nomination for House 53 by just two votes. - CENTRAL OREGON ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS
  • Central Oregon Association of Realtors
  • Real estate agent Jack Zika won the Republican nomination for House 53 by just two votes.

Zika got 3,771 votes, while Ben Schimmoller got 3,769. The Clerk's office recounted those ballots by hand. They'll now submit those results to Oregon State Elections, where the filings officer will certify the results by June 14.

Zika, a local real estate agent, will run against Democrat Eileen Kiely for the Oregon House 53 seat, recently vacated by Gene Whisnant, this November. 

