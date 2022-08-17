All right Bendites, it's time to flex your knowledge about all things Bend! Ultimate Scavenger is putting on a city-wide event that brings participants across town to everyone's favorite landmarks, nature spots and art displays—plus plenty of new discoveries, too. Think you know Bend best? Prove it!



The scavenger hunt starts at Bevel Craft Brewing and will offer participants clues as to what to find and where to go next. With all the roundabout art, murals, historical sights and nature in town, it's hard to imagine what won't be included in the hunt! Hunters will compete for cash prizes and the bragging rights that come with knowing Bend better than anyone else.

click to enlarge Submitted Joshua Savage

The scavenger hunt is a great way to flex local knowledge, but is also perfect for any tourist or newcomer to learn about the town. The clues can be challenging but are designed to be family friendly, so find out what your kids know about the town. Need an extra challenge? Try going phone-less except to take pictures.

Ultimate Scavenger was started by Joshua Savage (an occasional contributor to the Source) and expanded this year to include a hunt in Redmond, as it was just in Bend last year. The Redmond event happened last week, but if you participated last week, why not double up and prove your knowledge about Central Oregon as a whole?

The cost of the event is $20-$80 per adult, depending on team size. If not participating in the scavenger hunt yourself, keep an eye out for people running around town looking for clues. You might just be the key to a team's victory.

Ultimate Scavenger Bend

Sat. Aug. 20, 1-5pm

Bevel Craft Brewing (start)

911 SE Armour Rd,. Bend

$20-$80