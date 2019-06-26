Search
June 19, 2019 Culture » Art Watch

Un-Fest Northwest 2019 

Non-festival looks forward to new season of nothing

By

Un-Fest 2019 is a non-gathering of people doing nothing but lying in the grass, staring at the sky. Children of all ages are welcome to attend. We guarantee their boredom and delight.

Sometimes, the best thing to do is to do &#10;nothing at all. - TEAFLY PETERSON
  • Teafly Peterson
  • Sometimes, the best thing to do is to do nothing at all.

Please feel free to share.

Everyone welcome.

Location : Wherever you feel like doing nothing

Time : Whenever you feel like doing it

THERE WILL BE:

  • No blankets
  • No chairs
  • No food trucks
  • No music
  • No local bands
  • No visiting bands
  • No screenings
  • No readings
  • No dancing
  • No entertainment
  • No artist booths
  • No vendors
  • No beer garden
  • No cocktail lounge
  • No coffee stands
  • No VIP area
  • No early admission
  • No kids play area
  • No games
  • No competitions
  • No awards awarded for any kind of achievement (fictional or non-fictional)
  • No fireworks
  • No raffles
  • No silent auctions
  • No live auctions
  • No demonstrations
  • No tastings
  • No merch
  • No commemorative mugs
  • No free giveways
  • No sponsors
  • No ads
  • No volunteer opportunities
  • No bathrooms
  • No water stations
  • No parking
  • No shuttle service

You are welcome to host your own Un-Fest 2019 at a location and time of your choice. No application necessary.

We hope you can join in!

Thanks for nothing!

UnFest NW
Whenever
Wherever
Free

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 19-26, 2019

