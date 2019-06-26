Un-Fest Northwest 2019 

Un-Fest 2019 is a non-gathering of people doing nothing but lying in the grass, staring at the sky. Children of all ages are welcome to attend. We guarantee their boredom and delight.
Please feel free to share.
Everyone welcome.
Location : Wherever you feel like doing nothing
Time : Whenever you feel like doing it
THERE WILL BE:
You are welcome to host your own Un-Fest 2019 at a location and time of your choice. No application necessary.
We hope you can join in!
Thanks for nothing!
