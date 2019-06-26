Un-Fest Northwest 2019 

Un-Fest 2019 is a non-gathering of people doing nothing but lying in the grass, staring at the sky. Children of all ages are welcome to attend. We guarantee their boredom and delight.

Teafly Peterson

Sometimes, the best thing to do is to do nothing at all.

Please feel free to share.

Everyone welcome.

Location : Wherever you feel like doing nothing

Time : Whenever you feel like doing it

THERE WILL BE:

No blankets

No chairs

No food trucks

No music

No local bands

No visiting bands

No screenings

No readings

No dancing

No entertainment

No artist booths

No vendors

No beer garden

No cocktail lounge

No coffee stands

No VIP area

No early admission

No kids play area

No games

No competitions

No awards awarded for any kind of achievement (fictional or non-fictional)

No fireworks

No raffles

No silent auctions

No live auctions

No demonstrations

No tastings

No merch

No commemorative mugs

No free giveways

No sponsors

No ads

No volunteer opportunities

No bathrooms

No water stations

No parking

No shuttle service

You are welcome to host your own Un-Fest 2019 at a location and time of your choice. No application necessary.

We hope you can join in!

Thanks for nothing!

UnFest NW

Whenever

Wherever

Free