Under New Guidelines, You Can Play Lottery Inside—But Eating Stays Outdoors 

Tents with two sides are formally allowed under new guidance from Oregon's governor.



"These modifications allow for a maximum of six people indoors at facilities over 500 square feet (for all indoor activities except dining) with associated guidance for ongoing social distancing, cleaning protocols, and face coverings. For facilities smaller than 500 square feet, the modified guidance allows for 1:1 customer experiences, such as personal training," reads the Governor's press release.



"The science has shown us that outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities when it comes to the spread of COVID 19, which is why we have clearly delineated guidance between indoor and outdoor activities," Brown stated in the release.

A chart, issued by the governor's office and shared with the Source by the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, show what will be allowed:

ew guidelines issued by Gov. Kate Brown Tuesday mean starting Jan. 29, gyms, movie theaters and other places offering indoor activities in counties labeled "Extreme Risk" can allow some customers inside their establishments—though the numbers are limited to six people for establishments larger than 500 square feet.Under the new guidelines, operators of lottery machines can have up to six people indoors, though bars and restaurants are still limited to outdoor-only dining. Capacity remains at 50 people per outdoor dining establishment, but now, restaurants can create enclosed dining pods and have tents with two sides, rather than just one.