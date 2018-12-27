United Airlines to Offer Direct Flights To Chicago 

S
tarting next June people in Central Oregon can fly directly to the Windy City.
According to a press release from the Redmond Municipal Airport, United Airlines will offer direct flights to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport
starting on June 6, 2019. SkyWest Inc
. will operate the daily non-stop flights using the Embraer 175
series aircraft, which can seat up to 76 passengers—12 first-class recliner seats, 16 seats in the premium economy-lite section and 48 seats in coach, the release said.
click to enlarge
-
Canstockphoto.com
-
Outside of Chicago O'Hare International Airport at night with some cars and airplanes at the terminal.
“This will be the longest eastbound direct flight offered at RDM (Redmond Municipal Airport),” Redmond Mayor George Endicott said in the release. “United Airlines has more than 500 outbound flights departing daily from Chicago, significantly increasing travel options for Central Oregon business and leisure passengers connecting through O’ Hare Airport.”
The non-stop flights to Redmond will only operate in the summer according to a United Airlines
press release. They’re scheduled to depart from Redmond at 11:45pm, arriving in Chicago at 5:15am the following day. Flights to Redmond are scheduled to leave Chicago at 7:30pm and arrive in Redmond at 9:45pm.
United announced it also has daily, year-round flights to Eugene starting in June 2019 as well. The flights are scheduled to leave Eugene at 11:40pm and land in Chicago at 5:15am the following morning.