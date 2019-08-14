Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 14, 2019 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Unofficial, Definitive Bend Brewfest Preview 

Beer lovers, get ready to sip suds from some 70 breweries and cideries

By

Brewfest veterans know the drill, but for those attending Bend Brewfest this weekend for the first time, I've created the definitive, unofficial preview of the 2019 Bend Brewfest.  

Kids are allowed at Bend Brewfest until 5 pm every day. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Kids are allowed at Bend Brewfest until 5 pm every day.

Every August, 70 breweries and cideries from all over the West Coast bring two different beers to pour on the banks of the Deschutes River over the course of three days. Most breweries send an additional special keg for the X-Tap. X-tap beers are extremely limited and pour only at the Brewtality tent at a specific time, so check the schedule ahead of time (or the Brewtality tent chalkboard) for what's pouring when, or you'll miss out.

Every year the beer lineup reflects current trends, and once again this year you'll see lots of fruited sour beers (14) and hazy IPAs (at least 17). Northwest-style IPAs and pale ales are as popular as ever, along with 13 different pilsners. Porters and stouts are a little harder to come by in the main tents but abound at the X-tap. In addition to all the beer, you'll also find seven cideries and a gluten-free brewery pouring.

Here are a few beers I'll be seeking out:

Barbarian Brewing, Juniper Gose:

This Boise, Idaho, brewery specializes in unique sour beers and this German style Gose made with salt, a touch of coriander, juniper berries, cinchona bark, lavender and lime juice has the potential to be a complex and refreshing treat. Plus, I have no idea what cinchona bark is.

Block 15, The Dab Lab Desert High:

A Bend Brewfest exclusive entry into the Corvallis-based brewery's experimental hop series is worth checking out.

Pfriem, North German Pilsner:

Brewed for a pilsner competition sponsored by Bitburger and only available at Brewfest. I'd buy that for a dollar.

Sierra Nevada, Oktoberfest Collaboration with Bitburger:

It's become somewhat of a tradition for Sierra Nevada to unveil its annual Oktoberfest collaboration at Bend Brewfest. I'm a fan of this tradition.

Oakshire Brewing, Smoke N Hell:

A helles lager brewed with smoked spruce tips? Could be delicious or a disaster, but there's only one way to find out.

Goodlife Brewing, Man of the Hour (X-tap Only, Friday at 4 pm):

This barrel-aged Flemish red was one of the last beers brewed by beloved Goodlife founder/brewmaster Curt Plants, who passed away in 2017.

Porter Brewing, Irish Redmond Ale:

Keep it real with this cask-conditioned red ale from Redmond.

As always, it will be hot. It will be crowded. But it's a surefire good time if you follow these final tips for Brewfest success:

1. Hydrate:  Drink lots of water. Seriously, you will be happy you did. Bring a refillable water bottle and take advantage of the water filling station.

2. Protect yourself from the sun. Hats and sunscreen are highly encouraged and almost a requirement.

3. Eat. Eat before you go and take advantage of the awesome food vendors featured at the festival.  

4. Seek out the beers you want to try first to make sure you actually try them. Even the best-laid plans have a tendency to go by the wayside after a few tasters.

5. Be excellent to each other.


Go home safe!

Lyft riders can get 10% off one ride to or from Bend Brewfest. Use the code BENDBREWFEST.

Event Details Bend Brewfest
@ Les Schwab Amphitheater
344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr.
Old Mill
Bend, OR
When: Thu., Aug. 15, 12 & 5 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16, 12 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 17, 12 p.m.
Price: $20/souvenir mug and five tasting tokens, $30/deluxe mug package with 10 tokens
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 14-21, 2019

  • 2019 Best of Central Oregon

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Beer & Drink

More by Zach Beckwith, Head Brewer, Bend Brewing Company

  • Behind the Stainless Curtain

    Behind the Stainless Curtain

    Asking local brewers the unasked questions
    • by Zach Beckwith, Head Brewer, Bend Brewing Company
    • Jul 24, 2019
  • What's in a (beer) name?

    What's in a (beer) name?

    The complicated business of naming beers
    • by Zach Beckwith, Head Brewer, Bend Brewing Company
    • Jul 17, 2019
  • Regaining Balance

    Regaining Balance

    Pale Ale in the age of IPA
    • by Zach Beckwith, Head Brewer, Bend Brewing Company
    • Jun 19, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation