 Unvaxxed and Off the Job | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 20, 2021 News » Local News

Unvaxxed and Off the Job 

More than 180 St. Charles Health System employees left in the month before the vaccine deadline

By

St. Charles Health System announced most of its employees were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, when Gov. Kate Brown's vaccine mandate for school and health care workers went into effect.

The health system reported that 93.5% of its caregivers were fully vaccinated, with 51 caregivers recently receiving their first shot. About 4,300 caregivers work for St. Charles at locations in Bend, Madras, Redmond, Prineville, Sisters and La Pine.

LAUREL BRAUNS
  • Laurel Brauns

Caregivers could request either a medical or religious exception to the rule. Of the 84 medical exception requests, just five were approved. Another 17 were denied and 62 were incomplete, meaning applicants failed to complete and turn in the required forms.

Even more caregivers applied for religious exceptions. Of the 271 requests, 211 were approved, five were denied and 55 were incomplete. Exceptions, if granted, accommodate caregivers with remote work or put them on an unpaid leave of absence. St. Charles said 49 people will move to remote work and 101 will be put on unpaid leave. The other 98 opted to start their vaccination series. But in a time when adequate staffing is already an issue, the number of those leaving the system is staggering: 180 caregivers left St. Charles over the past month—134 in the week before the Oct. 18 deadline.

"We can't be certain how many of those 180 caregivers left the organization because of the mandate," said Rebecca Berry, Vice President of Human Resources at St. Charles Health System in a press release. "But we believe most of those who left us last week were impacted by this rule."

The exodus exacerbates an already under-staffed workforce. Among those leaving, 111 worked full time, 18 were part time and 50 were relief workers not assigned regular shifts. St. Charles currently has 940 open positions, though 200 positions are in the process of being filled.

"We are grateful to the overwhelming majority of our caregivers who made the decision to get vaccinated, protecting themselves, their patients and our community," said Dr. Jeff Absalon, the health system's chief physician executive. "But we also recognize that our caregivers had a choice and we respect each person no matter what decision they made. We sincerely thank those caregivers for their service, especially throughout the pandemic. This hasn't been an easy time for any of us."

There were two separate protests of vaccine mandates in Bend on Monday, one at St. Charles and one at Mountain View High School.

To fill the open positions St. Charles raised its minimum wage to $18 starting Oct. 31 and says it is aggressively recruiting. Oregon National Guard troops have been aiding the health system as it works through its staffing shortage, but the 80 soldiers plan to depart at the end of the month.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Letters to the Editor 10/21/21
Healing Bend's Schools
Noticias en Español
An Annual Fall Ritual: Raptor Migration
An Independent Governor May Be Just What Oregon Needs
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Make Masks Cool

    Make Masks Cool

    Bend nurses dole out PPE for fellow workers, after an angel donation falls in their laps
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 31, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Columbia River Circuit Finals

Columbia River Circuit Finals - Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

Thu., Oct. 21, 5:30-10 p.m. and Fri., Oct. 22, 5:30-10 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

  • Hummel Among Finalists

    Hummel Among Finalists

    Deschutes DA shortlisted for U.S. Attorney position
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 20, 2021
  • Healing Bend's Schools

    Healing Bend's Schools

    As the school board faces unprecedented harassment, programs address the shockingly common instances of racism in Bend-La Pine Schools
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 20, 2021
  • Watering Warm Springs

    Watering Warm Springs

    Infrastructure bill would help address tribal water system inequalities
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 20, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 20-27, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation