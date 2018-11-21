Up Earlier or Later 

Submitted

Beginning is September 2019, Bend-La Pine elementary schools will start around 8am and high school classes around 8:45 am.

A number of studies on the adolescent brain have concluded that teenagers benefit from starting school later in the morning. That's a primary reason behind Bend-La Pine Schools' recent decision to adjust school start times across the district.



At its Oct. 9 Board of Directors meeting, Superintendent Shay Mikalson announced that start times for elementary and secondary schools across the district will change.

"Because our students' physical health, emotional well-being and academic success are our priorities, the district has decided to change school start times,"Mikalson stated in a press release. "Beginning in September 2019, elementary and secondary start times will essentially flip."

Right now, middle and high school students in BLPS start as early as 7:30am, while elementary students start at 8:30 or after. But other Oregon districts including Eugene, Medford, Portland and Hillsboro have recognized the benefit for pushing back start times for older kids, district officials said. Next year, BLPS secondary schools will start at 8:45am and end around 3:45pm, and elementary schools will start around 8am and end around 2:30pm. On early release Wednesdays, secondary schools will get out at 2pm, and elementary schools at 1pm.

While some parents have already expressed concern about how this will affect after-school child care and other activities, district officials say they made the decision after two years of decision making that included a number of public meetings, a community survey with more than 5,000 responses and input from its Start Time Advisory Committee.

"Changing school start times is not a decision we made lightly," Mikalson stated. "Rather, this is a decision based on what we believe best serves our students today and into the future."

A New Support Line for Central Oregon Parents

Heart to Heart support line is looking for parent volunteers

By Nicole Volcan

As the parent of a young child, Sarah Guilfoy said she often felt alone—not knowing if she was making the right decisions. Those personal feelings of uncertainty and stress motivated Guilfoy to launch a support line to help other Central Oregon parents. In October, Guilfoy announced the formation of Heart to Heart, a program that allows parents of kids ages birth to 5 to call, text or email a trained parent volunteer to get help with the struggles of parenting.

Guilfoy is a former teacher who saw a need in the community and acted to fill it.

"Parents would often reach out to me at 9 at night as a teacher, with questions about their child or how to best help them, and I realized that this was a service that was missing from our community," Guilfoy said.

The program is a partner of Healthy Beginnings, a program that offers free health and developmental screenings for children from birth to age 5.

Right now, the Heart to Heart help line is open seven days a week from 3pm to 9pm. Heart to Heart is looking for people with parenting experience who are willing to volunteer with the help line at least three hours a week.

Heart to Heart Help Line

541-322-2019 (via text or phone)

heart2heart@hdesd.org

Feds Crack Down on E-Cigs

Local campaigns aim to alert adults about marketing tobacco to youth

By Nicole Volcan

They're so small you might mistake them for USB devices—but those small e-cigarette devices are the subject of big discussions with the Food and Drug Administration. In September, the FDA declared that the use of "e-cigs" has reached "an epidemic proportion," according to a report in The New York Times, saying that more than two million middle and high school students used e-cigs regularly last year.

Because of that, the FDA put the makers of devices including the popular "Juul" device on notice that they would have 60 days to prove they're sufficiently keeping the devices away from minors. If those makers don't do so, the FDA warned it would remove them from the market. The NYT also reported that the FDA sent warning letters to over 1,100 retailers, warning them about selling to minors.

Following the NYT article, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry released its own statement, saying, "The rising popularity, low risk perception, and aggressive marketing of e-cigarettes may have long-lasting implications for adolescent nicotine use and the well-known associated lifelong morbidity and mortality."

Locally, a robust radio campaign and other efforts from Deschutes County Behavioral Health are aimed at alerting retailers, parents and others about marketing flavored tobacco to kids.