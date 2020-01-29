For the second year in a row, the top climbers in the U.S. will come to Redmond to compete for a place on the USA Climbing National Team. The championship takes place at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center Friday and Saturday. The Bouldering Youth National Championship comes the following weekend. During the competition, climbers must finish a technical preset course on a man-made rock wall without falling off. The fastest climber with the fewest falls wins.

By Lisa Capicchioni

Mira Capicchioni won the Bouldering Youth National Championship in Redmond last year for female youth ages 14-15.

Bryce Bozovich is the only adult climber from Bend who qualified for the bouldering nationals this weekend. Bend Endurance Academy will send six of its climbers to the youth competition the following weekend, including Mira Capicchioni, who won the nationals last year for youth ages 14-15.

More than 100 climbers will compete in qualification rounds on Friday and final rounds for both men and women on Saturday. Spectators can buy tickets ranging from $10-$100 on the Expo Center's website.

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be the first time indoor rock climbing is introduced as an Olympic sport.

USA Climbing Bouldering Nationals

Fri., Jan. 31 – Sat., Feb. 1

Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center

3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond

Expo.deschutes.org

$10 - $100