 USA Climbing Bouldering Nationals | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 29, 2020 Outside » Go Here

USA Climbing Bouldering Nationals 

Elite climbers descend on Central Oregon to compete for a chance at the Olympics

By

For the second year in a row, the top climbers in the U.S. will come to Redmond to compete for a place on the USA Climbing National Team. The championship takes place at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center Friday and Saturday. The Bouldering Youth National Championship comes the following weekend. During the competition, climbers must finish a technical preset course on a man-made rock wall without falling off. The fastest climber with the fewest falls wins.

Mira Capicchioni won the Bouldering Youth National Championship in Redmond last year for female youth ages 14-15. - BY LISA CAPICCHIONI
  • By Lisa Capicchioni
  • Mira Capicchioni won the Bouldering Youth National Championship in Redmond last year for female youth ages 14-15.

Bryce Bozovich is the only adult climber from Bend who qualified for the bouldering nationals this weekend. Bend Endurance Academy will send six of its climbers to the youth competition the following weekend, including Mira Capicchioni, who won the nationals last year for youth ages 14-15.

More than 100 climbers will compete in qualification rounds on Friday and final rounds for both men and women on Saturday. Spectators can buy tickets ranging from $10-$100 on the Expo Center's website.

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be the first time indoor rock climbing is introduced as an Olympic sport.

USA Climbing Bouldering Nationals
Fri., Jan. 31 – Sat., Feb. 1
Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center
3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond
Expo.deschutes.org
$10 - $100


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 29-February 5, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Go Here

More by Laurel Brauns

Readers also liked…

  • Pole Creek

    Pole Creek

    A trailhead less traveled
    • by David Sword
    • Aug 1, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation