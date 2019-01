L

Valentine Cookie Decorating Class

Ladies Night, Tues., Jan. 29 or Feb. 5, 6:30pm

or 8:30pm, Family Class, Sun., Jan. 27

or Feb. 3, 2pm or 4pm

1155 SW Division St., Bend

541-977-9177

bendcookie.com

$45

earn how to decorate cookies like a pro to give your valentine a sweet treat at Bend Cookie Company . Class includes all supplies and students leave with nine to 12 cookies. Two sessions, including a ladies night and a family class, are open with two times each. Family class is for kids ages 8 and up. Ladies night includes light appetizers and students over 21 can bring their own adult beverage.