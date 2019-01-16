Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 16, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Valentine Cookie Decorating Class 

By
Learn how to decorate cookies like a pro to give your valentine a sweet treat at Bend Cookie Company. Class includes all supplies and students leave with nine to 12 cookies. Two sessions, including a ladies night and a family class, are open with two times each. Family class is for kids ages 8 and up. Ladies night includes light appetizers and students over 21 can bring their own adult beverage.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Valentine Cookie Decorating Class
Ladies Night, Tues., Jan. 29 or Feb. 5, 6:30pm
or 8:30pm, Family Class, Sun., Jan. 27
or Feb. 3, 2pm or 4pm
1155 SW Division St., Bend
541-977-9177
bendcookie.com
$45
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 16-23, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Chow

More by Lisa Sipe

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation