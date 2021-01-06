Valentine’s Day activities outdoors are going to go fast 

L

Wanderlust Tours

Romance on the Snow Bonfire Snowshoe

Sun., Feb. 14. 7-11pm

Deschutes National Forest (meet at Wanderlust office) wanderlusttours.com/valentines-weekend

$110/person

ook out, lovers—if you’re trying to plan something special with your sweetie and it involves something other than staying in and getting cozy by your own fire, then you probably already know that anything good this year is going to get booked fast. Will we have a return to indoor dining by then? Who knows—but with this tour from Wanderlust Tours, you’ll have everything you need to keep things cozy.Wanderlust’s “Romance on the Snow Bonfire Snowshoe” involves slapping on some snowshoes and heading out to hang out in a snow-built amphitheater around a crackling bonfire. The night includes desserts and a hazelnut espresso hot cocoa to enjoy while a local naturalist points out planets, stars and constellations. Oh, and there will also be champagne. If you’re new to snowshoeing, this is one way to get help and advice from the experts—and have a romantical night at the same time. For those who can’t make it out on a Sunday, Wanderlust offers its bonfire tours other nights, too.