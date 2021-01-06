 Valentine’s Day activities outdoors are going to go fast | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
January 06, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Valentine’s Day activities outdoors are going to go fast 

By
Look out, lovers—if you’re trying to plan something special with your sweetie and it involves something other than staying in and getting cozy by your own fire, then you probably already know that anything good this year is going to get booked fast. Will we have a return to indoor dining by then? Who knows—but with this tour from Wanderlust Tours, you’ll have everything you need to keep things cozy.

WANDERLUST TOURS
  • Wanderlust Tours

Wanderlust’s “Romance on the Snow Bonfire Snowshoe” involves slapping on some snowshoes and heading out to hang out in a snow-built amphitheater around a crackling bonfire. The night includes desserts and a hazelnut espresso hot cocoa to enjoy while a local naturalist points out planets, stars and constellations. Oh, and there will also be champagne. If you’re new to snowshoeing, this is one way to get help and advice from the experts—and have a romantical night at the same time. For those who can’t make it out on a Sunday, Wanderlust offers its bonfire tours other nights, too.  
Romance on the Snow Bonfire Snowshoe
Sun., Feb. 14. 7-11pm
Deschutes National Forest (meet at Wanderlust office) wanderlusttours.com/valentines-weekend
$110/person

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
