 Vape Ban Excludes Nicotine Vapes, For Now | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 23, 2019 News » Local News

Vape Ban Excludes Nicotine Vapes, For Now 

Flavored vape products that include THC still banned in Oregon

By

Last week, the Oregon Court of Appeals granted a temporary stay on the new rules that would have temporarily banned flavored vaporizer products in the state—meaning that for now, flavored nicotine vape products can stay on the shelves.

HEALTH.MIL, DOD PHOTO

The Court of Appeals granted a temporary stay on the Oregon Health Authority rules, which went into effect Oct. 15 after Gov. Kate Brown issued an Oct. 4 executive order temporarily banning flavored vape products in the state. That 180-day ban came after two deaths in Oregon, reportedly linked to a mysterious vaping-related lung illness.

The temporary stay, announced Oct. 17, was initiated by a handful of companies selling nicotine vaporizer products in Oregon, which claimed the ban would force them out of business. The stay suspends the enforcement of OHA's temporary ban on flavored nicotine vaping products, but doesn't affect the ban on flavored THC vape products. The ban on THC products does not include terpene- or marijuana-derived flavored vape products—meaning that at local dispensaries, many vape products continue to be offered to customers.

According to OHA, the Department of Justice's "appellate division will be defending the rules and responding to the request for a stay."

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 23-30, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation