 #VapeLife | The Leaflet | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 14, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » The Leaflet

#VapeLife 

PAX Labs just released a new version of its Era Life device, with some notable improvements

By

Whether it's to offer some stealth in your partaking or to avoid the more-harmful effects of actual smoking, cannabis vaporizers are among the many rad benefits to seeing marijuana go legal in recent years. Relatives coming to town? You can puff these babies in your bedroom and no one will be the wiser. Attending that dreaded wedding of a distant cousin of your in-laws? Wrap yourself in the relaxation of an indica strain right after the ceremony during a one-minute foray to the side lawn.

For me, these are the ideal marriage between #momlife and #vapelife. With canna-vapes, there's no need to leave the garage—the space of bike helmets and snowboards and my kid's piled-up laundry—smelling like a college dorm room, and no need for that college-dorm box fan in a window, either. I got my first PAX Era device several years ago, courtesy of Oregrown, and have enjoyed its benefits since then. But recently, PAX Labs sent me its latest iteration, the new Era Life, to check out.

No wonder these folks are so happy&shy;&mdash;there&#39;s a new and improved PAX now available. - COURTESY PAX LABS
  • Courtesy PAX Labs
  • No wonder these folks are so happy­—there's a new and improved PAX now available.

The Era Life is 10 millimeters shorter than the previous version, which makes its benefit as a stealth sanity-preserver even more pronounced. Obviously, the company had discretion in mind as much as me.

"Cannabis is one of today's fastest growing industries and we're seeing new consumers enter the space rapidly," stated Colt Stander, head of product at PAX Labs, who added that the new Era Life is the company's "most portable design yet."

With my previous PAX Era, one sticking point was how quickly the cannabis pods would run out. While only partaking on the weekends is kinda the #momlife speed these days, I'd often be surprised at how quickly it would be time to head to the dispensary for a new pod. With the Era Life, PAX is promising a longer-lasting pod, and so far, that seems to be the case for me. Since the device can be adjusted for temperature, setting it at a lower temperature allowed me to get more mileage out of my current pod. To adjust the temperature, all one needs to do is pop the pods out, watch the temperature settings on the side, and pop the pod back in when it hits the desired temperature setting.

The new PAX Era Life offers plenty to smile about. - COURTESY PAX LABS
  • Courtesy PAX Labs
  • The new PAX Era Life offers plenty to smile about.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

And with a new, extended battery life in the new device, I've also found myself having to charge the new device less often than the last one. According to PAX Labs, you should be able to get about 150 puffs per charge with the Era Life. A LED light will display when the battery is getting low, and it's easy to pop that baby into any USB charger to get recharged. The new version seems a bit more durable too, thanks to its aluminum-wrapped shell. While mine is a blazing-orange "Blaze" color, it comes in Onyx (black) for those looking for something more hidden, as well as Grass (green) and Indigo (blue). The new Era Life is affordable, too, at $35 for the device.

For those who remember the Great Vape Scare of 2019, in which vape products containing squalene or Vitamin E Acetate were thought to be linked to a mysterious lung illness, know that in December 2020, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission banned those items from vape products. If you still have pods or cartridges made before then that list "natural flavors" as an ingredient, inquire with the manufacturer whether those are still safe to consume, as products containing squalene or squalane are now under mandatory recall.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

deWitt's Creek
The New Robotic Cannabis Trimming Machine Overlords
All Hail the Queens
The First Garden Shoots
Barefoot Melodies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More in The Leaflet

  • Redmond Prepares for Future of Weed

    Redmond Prepares for Future of Weed

    Dispensaries are still barred in Redmond, but if federal legalization happens, some local businesses want to be ready
    • By Hanna Merzbach
    • Apr 14, 2021
  • <b>Summer Delight</b>

    Summer Delight

    Ideal edibles for Central Oregon summer adventures, recommended by local budtenders
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Apr 14, 2021
  • The Green American Dream

    The Green American Dream

    Oregon's cannabis industry has seen lots of changes. Local entrepreneurs offer advice, from those who've seen the industry change from medical to recreational
    • By Barron C. Wolfe
    • Apr 14, 2021
  • Cannabis by the Numbers

    Cannabis by the Numbers

    Cannabis by the Numbers
    • Apr 14, 2021
  • The Leaflet — Spring 2021

    The Leaflet — Spring 2021

    Highlighting an emerging and ever-changing industry
    • By The Source Staff
    • Apr 14, 2021
  • More »

More The Leaflet »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Thursday in The Yard with Bobby Lindstrom - LIVE MUSIC!

Thursday in The Yard with Bobby Lindstrom - LIVE MUSIC! - Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House

Thu., April 15, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in The Leaflet

  • The Leaflet »

    Redmond Prepares for Future of Weed

    • By Hanna Merzbach
    • Apr 14, 2021
    Dispensaries are still barred in Redmond, but if federal legalization happens, some local businesses want to be ready More »

  • The Leaflet »

    Summer Delight

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Apr 14, 2021
    Ideal edibles for Central Oregon summer adventures, recommended by local budtenders More »

  • The Leaflet »

    The Green American Dream

    • By Barron C. Wolfe
    • Apr 14, 2021
    Oregon's cannabis industry has seen lots of changes. Local entrepreneurs offer advice, from those who've seen the industry change from medical to recreational More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Brunch in a Box

    Brunch in a Box

    HDFFA's upcoming fundraiser supports locals' access to local food
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Apr 14, 2021
  • Barefoot Melodies

    Barefoot Melodies

    A tribute to two local musicians, who rose up from Bend's open mic scene to record an album and play at Bend Roots
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Apr 14, 2021
  • New Community Center Now Open in Bend

    New Community Center Now Open in Bend

    Larkspur Center open with pool, fitness, Senior Center
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Apr 7, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 14-21, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Redmond Prepares for Future of Weed

The Leaflet

Redmond Prepares for Future of Weed

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation