Veggie Rx Back in Central Oregon 

Your support for independent local news is important.
The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.
Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.
Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.Support Us Here
People experiencing food insecurity have another way to access fresh, local food. The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance announced this month that it has brought back its Veggie Rx program, which offers fresh, locally grown veggies and fruit to people in Bend, Prineville and Redmond. The program began June 10 in Bend, and begins in Prineville June 25 and Redmond July 7.
People can sign up by going to hdffa.org/veggierx or by texting "veggie" to 797979. Local health care providers can also refer their patients to Veggie Rx at the same site.
In addition, the HDFFA released its annual Food & Farm Directory on June 12, which offers local people a comprehensive list of food raised in the region.
High Desert Food & Farm Alliance
Hdffa.org
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here