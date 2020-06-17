 Veggie Rx Back in Central Oregon | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
June 17, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Veggie Rx Back in Central Oregon 

People experiencing food insecurity have another way to access fresh, local food

By

People experiencing food insecurity have another way to access fresh, local food. The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance announced this month that it has brought back its Veggie Rx program, which offers fresh, locally grown veggies and fruit to people in Bend, Prineville and Redmond. The program began June 10 in Bend, and begins in Prineville June 25 and Redmond July 7.

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

People can sign up by going to hdffa.org/veggierx or by texting "veggie" to 797979. Local health care providers can also refer their patients to Veggie Rx at the same site.

In addition, the HDFFA released its annual Food & Farm Directory on June 12, which offers local people a comprehensive list of food raised in the region.

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance
Hdffa.org


The Source Weekly

