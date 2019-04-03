Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 03, 2019 Outside » Outside Features

VertFest 2019 

By

Ski touring, Alpine touring, Randonee, backcountry, splitboarding... called by many names, the sport of backcountry shredding is growing. Once the realm of only the most adventurous and fitness oriented, recent equipment advances have fueled the flames of popularity. If you've ever heard someone speak of a "Dawn Patrol" session before the workday begins, they were likely referencing a winter tour on The Cone or up Tumalo Peak. These days, retail shops carry more backcountry-specific gear, guide services offer more clinics and experiences and institutions including the Central Oregon Avalanche Center are staffing up to create more in-depth and professional forecasting resources. Whether a hardened master of the craft, or someone remotely curious, check out VertFest to find out what all the hubbub is all about.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

In addition to equipment demos and educational clinics that cover backcountry basics, there will be fire pits, adult refreshments and music—as well as the SkiMo race. Short for "Ski Mountaineering," this type of racing typically involves a timed race, following an established trail through challenging winter Alpine terrain. Racers climb and descend under their own power using backcountry skiing or snowboard equipment and techniques. At VertFest, Elite division competitors race to the Summit, while the more recreational do a lap or two on The Cone.

VertFest 2019
Sat., April 6. Race
10am-1pm; Clinics 10am-3pm
Mt. Bachelor West Village
13000 SW Century Dr., Bend
mtbachelor.com
coavalanche.org
Free to watch
Clinics $30 adultsRace $25-$35

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 3-10, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Outside Features

  • Outside Features »

    Surfing on Snow

    • by Damian Fagan
    • Apr 3, 2019
    Mt. Bachelor's Gerry Lopez Big Wave Challenge marries surf culture with snow culture More »

  • Outside Features »

    Racing on the Deschutes

    • by Caitlin Richmond
    • Mar 27, 2019
    Riverhouse Rendezvous features slalom racing in the river, before warm weather irrigation slows flows More »

  • Outside Features »

    Expedition, Advocacy

    • by K.M. Collins
    • Mar 6, 2019
    PNW solo sea kayaker Susan Conrad links ocean and river conservation More »
  • More »

More by David Sword

Readers also liked…

  • Central Oregon Now and Then

    Central Oregon Now and Then

    Where Bend streets got their names
    • by Scott Stuemke
    • Apr 11, 2018
  • Crowds in the Backcountry

    Crowds in the Backcountry

    As national forest leaders consider quotas for local wilderness areas, some local wilderness advocates weigh in
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Jul 11, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation