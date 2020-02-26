 VertFest celebrates the trudging up as much as the gliding down | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 26, 2020 Outside » Go Here

VertFest celebrates the trudging up as much as the gliding down 

Before you dive full-force into the magic that is spring, take at least one last weekend to fully bask in the beauty of winter

By

Before you dive full-force into the magic that is spring, take at least one last weekend to fully bask in the beauty of winter (or just toggle back and forth between winter and spring sports, like lots of Central Oregon outdoor enthusiasts do).

Get your vert on this Saturday. - JON TAPPER
  • Jon Tapper
  • Get your vert on this Saturday.

Mt. Bachelor's VertFest, which celebrates the love of backcountry snow sports, is "fast becoming the largest national backcountry festival in America," according to Mt. Bachelor.

Saturday's activities include the uphill skinning and downhill skiing race on Bachelor's Cone, as well as clinics and demos—and of course, beer. Plus, the funds raised go to support the Central Oregon Avalanche Center. Racers and clinic participants should register online at skireg.com/vertfest2020, with race packet pickup Friday at Crow's Feet. Races start at 10am Saturday; clinics, including Intro to Backcountry Skiing and Splitboarding and a Companion Rescue Clinic take place Saturday morning and evening.

VertFest 2020
Sat., Feb 29. Races start at 10 am
Mt Bachelor
mtbachelor.com/event/vertfest-2020/
Race registration $25/$35 adults; Youth $15. Clinics $30

What goes up must come down - fast. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • What goes up must come down - fast.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 26-March 4, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Go Here

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

  • Pole Creek

    Pole Creek

    A trailhead less traveled
    • by David Sword
    • Aug 1, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

What is CBG?

The Leaflet

What is CBG?

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation