VertFest celebrates the trudging up as much as the gliding down 

Before you dive full-force into the magic that is spring, take at least one last weekend to fully bask in the beauty of winter (or just toggle back and forth between winter and spring sports, like lots of Central Oregon outdoor enthusiasts do).

Jon Tapper

Get your vert on this Saturday.

Mt. Bachelor's VertFest, which celebrates the love of backcountry snow sports, is "fast becoming the largest national backcountry festival in America," according to Mt. Bachelor.

Saturday's activities include the uphill skinning and downhill skiing race on Bachelor's Cone, as well as clinics and demos—and of course, beer. Plus, the funds raised go to support the Central Oregon Avalanche Center. Racers and clinic participants should register online at skireg.com/vertfest2020, with race packet pickup Friday at Crow's Feet. Races start at 10am Saturday; clinics, including Intro to Backcountry Skiing and Splitboarding and a Companion Rescue Clinic take place Saturday morning and evening.

VertFest 2020

Sat., Feb 29. Races start at 10 am

Mt Bachelor

mtbachelor.com/event/vertfest-2020/

Race registration $25/$35 adults; Youth $15. Clinics $30