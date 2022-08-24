Vigil Held for Victims of Gun Violence 

click to enlarge Jack Harvel

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Choir sang between speakers, opening and closing the event.

Members of the public were invited to lay flowers to honor Glenn Edward Bennet and Donald Ray Surrett Jr. at a vigil in Drake Park.

Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler spoke at the event, saying, "I felt and I am still feeling anger. I'm so angry that this continues, I'm so angry that lives were needlessly lost. That terror was experienced in our community. The ripple effects everyone in this crowd affects everyone in this community, everyone who visit this community."

About 200 people gathered in Drake Park to mourn the loss of two people shot and killed at the Safeway in the Forum shopping center.

Unitarian pastor and candidate for Deschutes County Commissioner pleaded with attendees to not get used to gun violence. "The only thing I know about grief is that we have to name it and we have to be in each other's presence together realizing that we are not alone. We're going to talk in a minute about love and support what's available right now in our community. And in the coming days, I'm sure there will be lots of conversation about what we do next. I'm only going to ask one thing of you, one action item I know you're not supposed to ask. But it is near and dear to my heart and that is to refuse to believe that this must be normal."

On Sunday, August 28, Glenn Edward Bennet and Donald Ray Surrett Jr. were shot and killed in a Safeway on Bend's east side during an attempted mass shooting. Two others were injured in the attack, and the gunman took his own life.On Monday, about 200 people from around the community came to Drake Park to mourn the loss of the two men. Gun control advocates, local politicians and church leaders spoke about the tragic death of two community members.