 Virtual Fencing: A Paradigm Shift to Livestock Management | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 19, 2022 Outside » Natural World

Virtual Fencing: A Paradigm Shift to Livestock Management 

Ranchers use technology to manage cattle from the comfort of their home

By

In 1874, Joseph Glidden's product was proclaimed to be, "lighter than air, stronger than whiskey, and cheaper than dust." Plains Indians called it, "the Devil's rope" and homesteaders used it to protect their claims. The "it" is barbed wire.

click to enlarge A cow wears a GPS collar on the range. - MORGAN LAWRENCE
  • Morgan Lawrence
  • A cow wears a GPS collar on the range.

During westward expansion, thousands of miles of barbed-wire fence were put up to either define grazing allotments or protect farmland from free-ranging cattle. Initially, cowboys hated seeing "their" open range restricted by fences or when their cattle got wounds from the sharp barbs. Others embraced the ability to fence private lands or enclose public land for their own purposes. Nowadays, barbed-wire fences crisscross the western landscape, and though efficient at managing livestock movement, it's costly to replace—to the tune of $18,000-20,000 per mile.

But there's new technology on the horizon to reduce this expense.

Virtual fencing is the newest technology to hit the ranching scene. The system incorporates GPS technology and stimuli collars worn by livestock. Similar to the concept of invisible fences for dogs, minus the buried wire, the collars produce a warning sound or electrical cue to an animal if it's too close to a virtual fenceline created by the rancher on their smartphone or computer.

"We saw this coming down the pike over four years ago," said David Bohnert, Eastern Oregon Agricultural Research Center director and professor in Burns. "Virtual fencing isn't a novel concept but a process that's been around for a long time. It's just that technology has now caught up to the concept, making it a bit more feasible."

Portable cell phone towers, about 20 feet tall and powered by solar panels, are installed on the range to communicate the fence boundary and livestock locations back to the rancher. The rancher uses herd management software developed by the San Diego-based company VENCE to create virtual pastures and to track animals.

"It takes three days to a week for the cattle to get used to the audio and visual clues," said Bohnert. "The rancher puts them in a smaller area that is manageable and has an attractant like feed or water and then moves the virtual fence in around them." The animals learn fairly quickly that the auditory clue will be followed by an electrical shock if they don't respect the boundary.

Conservation Northwest, a wildlands and wildlife advocacy group based in Washington, is involved in several projects in Okanogan County such as the Tunk Valley Project.

"The rancher can sit home and build fence day in and day out for a fraction of the cost for what it costs to put real hard fencing on the ground," said Jay Kehne, Conservation Northwest's sagelands program lead. That project covers about 60,000 acres and has about 280 cow/calf pairs with over 50 miles of virtual fence on 13 pastures. The total cost, under $40,000 for the virtual fencing, would be equivalent to building 2 to 3 miles of new hard fence. The concept of being able to constantly move cattle across the range reduces overgrazing and soil erosion.

"Another big advantage is you can have inclusionary fences and exclusionary fences," said Kehne. "You can exclude animals from getting into riparian areas, wolf dens, sharp-tailed or sage-grouse leks and other sensitive areas." The virtual fencing also allows for wildlife movement across the landscape without having to encounter hazards associated with barbed wire fencing.

"The best wildlife-friendly fence is no fence at all," said Kehne.

Kehne's group is spreading the word amongst ranchers or cattlemen's associations as to the benefits and issues behind virtual fencing. "It spreads by word of mouth," added Kehne. "Some of the folks that we've been helping want to show their neighbors how it works."

To better address the producer's reaction to virtual fencing, Bohnert said that next year a grad student will look at the societal impacts to better understand reasons why ranchers would be hesitant to explore this technology.

Virtual fencing won't replace exterior fencing, such as along roadways or dividing some allotments, but it is another tool in the toolbox for herd management.

"It's not perfect; it's not an iron gate," said Bohnert. "You've got to train the cattle and set the system up to be successful, but right now, with some of the things we're learning, I think it has a lot of potential."

Conservation Northwest
Conservationnw.org

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Natural World »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Adventures with Osprey

    Adventures with Osprey

    On banding birds in the sometimes-treacherous waters of Crane Prairie
    • By Jim Anderson
    • Oct 6, 2021
  • All Hail the Queens

    All Hail the Queens

    The future of bumblebee species depends, as it always does, on the queens who have survived winter and are now emerging
    • By LeeAnn Kriegh
    • Apr 14, 2021

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Oregon's Disappearing Dark Skies

Staff Pick
Oregon's Disappearing Dark Skies - Worthy Brewing

Wed., Oct. 19, 7-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Natural World

More by Damian Fagan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly October 20, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation