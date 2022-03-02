 Volcanic is Grateful for Grant | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 02, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Volcanic is Grateful for Grant 

Financial support of independent venues is crucial for their survival

By

On Feb. 23 the Live Music Society announced its 18 spring recipients for the nonprofit's small music venue grants program. Spanning the country, recipients have venues based everywhere from Flint, Michigan, to Washington, D.C., and in Bend at the Volcanic Theatre Pub. These individual grants range between $10,000 to $50,000. To be considered a small venue you must have a capacity of only 50 to 300 people, including before COVID restrictions were in place.

Since becoming a nonprofit in 2020, the Live Music Society has assisted with funding 126 different venues in 34 different states, totaling over $2.3 million in grant money.

"We are encouraged by a new sense of optimism as COVID restrictions ease, but conscious of the recent surge's impact on venues that continue to face canceled performances and attendance below prior levels. We are committed to creating programs that assist venues as they recover from the pandemic," said LMS board member Adam Fell.

click to enlarge Owner Derek Sitter and sound engineer Phil McIntire chillin' in their kingdom. - COURTESY VOLCANIC THEATRE PUB
  • Courtesy Volcanic Theatre Pub
  • Owner Derek Sitter and sound engineer Phil McIntire chillin' in their kingdom.

LMS was formed at a time when independent venues needed the community's help the most, but as Fell notes, these spaces for theater, music and more will continue to need help as they make the climb back from having to shut their doors for so long. Even once communities feel like the pandemic is over, supporting these organizations will still be a high priority. This extra support now is something the Volcanic Theatre Pub (the first Oregon-based venue to receive an LMS grant so far) is truly appreciative about.

"We are so honored and grateful to be one of the Live Music Society's grantees for Spring 2022. These grants are carefully chosen for independent venues across the United States. After a thorough application and interview process, we are so lucky to be one of the 18 venues to receive a grant," says VTP owner Derek Sitter.

Not only will the grant money help the recovery from canceling shows in the past, but it will help VTP and other venues that received grants be able to stay prepared for the future when touring en masse becomes normal again.

"The grant money will help us recover from the cancellations and closures during the Delta and Omicron variant. More importantly, it'll help us navigate through late spring and summer when events begin to slow down for indoor venues with hopes things will return to a more normal touring season in the fall," added Sitter. "The Live Music Society not only awards grants to struggling venues, they really support and respect the significance and vitality of small venues across America. Live Music Society truly understands the value of venues like Volcanic and what we all offer to our communities. We're very lucky to have organizations like LMS on our side."

If you want to support venues of this size to make sure they flourish beyond grants, the best way to do so is to buy tickets to their shows. The VTP currently has 14 scheduled shows for the month of March featuring a wide variety of performers: Albert Cummings on March 6, Spunj on March 18, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers on March 26 and many more. First up this weekend is Lost Ox and Swindler on Friday night.

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Comedy & A Cause Presents: Saint 'PASI' Day St. Paddy's Comedy Competition

Staff Pick
Comedy & A Cause Presents: Saint 'PASI' Day St. Paddy's Comedy Competition - Open Space Event Studios

Thu., March 3, 8-10 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2022

Best of the Nest 2022

Vote for your favorite local family friendly businesses in Central Oregon!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 3- 9, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation