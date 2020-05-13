Vooks Online Streaming Service 

Here's something a little different for families who love books and story time, value reading together but appreciate the added convenience of online streaming. Choosing from a wide selection of children's titles, Vooks subscribers can listen to books read aloud. Unlike books on tape, children will enjoy following along in the virtual book, flipping the pages and taking in the original illustrations which come to life. Local entrepreneur Shannon Bex and her brother Marshall Bex (both Mountain View High graduates) started Vooks, an online service headquartered in Portland, designed to enhance the experience of children's books through audio and video stream.



@j.vangaalen

Kids can choose from a variety of subjects to read at naptime, bedtime or even on their own. Unlike cartoons, books promote imagination, foster reading skills and go at a slower pace for better comprehension. Classic favorites like "Where the Wild Things Are" and "The Snowy Day," as well as Caldecott winner, "Kitten's First Full Moon" are included in the inventory. In addition, several Bend authors are featured on Vooks: Jonathan Sundy, author of "Where Are You?" and Chris Schroeder, author of "Waffles in the Sand."

Vooks requires a monthly subscription for streaming (think Netflix for kids' storybooks) and works with well-known publishers including Scholastic, DK and Kidsbooks, as well as many independent authors and illustrators.

So, if the kids are bored and no one made it to the library for some new reads, check out Vooks for something a little different.



