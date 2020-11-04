Vote 2020: Tuesday Night Election Results 

The results shown below reflect the most up-to-date results from the night of Nov. 3, just before the Source Weekly went to press at midnight that night. When a race was called for one candidate, we've indicated a clear winner. For those races too close to call on Election Night, we've indicated the percentage of votes going toward each candidate. Visit our website, bendsource.com, and our social media channels @sourceweekly for the most up-to-date information we have on local, county and state races.

*All results were unofficial as of Tuesday night.

Bend and Deschutes County

While the Bend City Council's races are non-partisan, it's safe to say that the newly elected city councilors in Bend represent a "Blue Wave" for Bend. While just 73.89% of votes had been counted by press time late Tuesday night, the Council races as they stood then show progressive candidates sweeping the election.

Bend City Council Pos. 1 - Melanie Kebler

Kebler bested incumbent Justin Livingston in this race, with 61.59% of the votes to Livingston's 38.11% Tuesday night.

Bend City Council Pos. 2 – Anthony Broadman

Broadman won handily over August Paul Johnson, with Broadman clocking in 79.91% of the votes as of Tuesday night.

Bend City Council Pos. 3 – Megan Perkins

Perkins had 53.51% of the votes over incumbent Chris Piper's 38.22% in this race as of Tuesday night.

Bend City Council Pos. 4 – Rita Schenkelberg

Schenkelberg had 58.99% of the votes to Michael Hughes' 31.44% Tuesday night.

Deschutes County Commissioner – Phil Chang

Democrat Phil Chang was ahead by 53.38% to incumbent Phil Henderson's 46.53% Tuesday night.

Deschutes County Sheriff – L. Shane Nelson

Incumbent L. Shane Nelson appeared to be keeping his job as Sheriff, earning 55.60% of votes, compared to Scott Schaeir's 44.03% as of Tuesday night.

Oregon State Races

The candidates vying for seats representing Bend and Central Oregon in the Oregon legislature saw some upsets Tuesday night, including a big win for Democratic challenger Jason Kropf in the House 54 race.

Oregon Senate District 27 – Too close to call Tuesday night.

While Democrat Eileen Kiely was ahead with 50.34% of the votes, compared to Republican Incumbent Tim Knopp's 49.51%, the race was still close Tuesday night.

Oregon House District 53 – Jack Zika (R)

Zika, the Republican incumbent in this race, won the race this year over Democratic challenger Emerson Levy, a relative newcomer to Central Oregon.

Oregon House District 54 – Jason Kropf (D)

Kropf's win was apparent early on in this race, besting incumbent Cheri Helt (R ) following a race that was marked by a series of attack ads from Helt's campaign. Helt announced late in the race that she would cease using attack ads—but by then it appears the damage was done. Helt conceded the race Tuesday night. Kropf, a current Bend Park and Recreation District board member, told the Source Tuesday that he would remain on the BPRD board, but was "99% sure" he would be leaving his post as Deputy District Attorney in Deschutes County.

Attorney General – Ellen Rosenblum (D)

Rosenblum took a commanding lead in this race early on.

Oregon Secretary of State – Shemia Fagan (D)

Fagan won the race over fellow Oregon legislator and Republican Kim Thatcher.

"I want to thank Senator Kim Thatcher for a hard fought race," Fagan stated Tuesday. "I am honored that a majority of the 2.3 million Oregonians who made their voices heard in this election have put their faith in me to be a Secretary of State for every Oregonian — by continuing to make it easier to vote in Oregon, auditing state agencies so that our resources go to the people who need it most, and helping small businesses navigate this pandemic and succeed."

National races

Oregon's Congressional District 2 – Cliff Bentz (R)

Long a Republican stronghold, the changing demographics of Central Oregon meant some held out hope that this seat in the U.S. Congress would flip to blue. It didn't, and on Tuesday night, Oregon's Right to Life supporters celebrated Bentz's win.

Oregon U.S. Senator – Jeff Merkley (D).

Merkley won this handily over QAnon supporter Jo Rae Perkins.

*U.S. President/Vice President – Too close to call Tuesday night. Sigh. Breathe. Sleep. Repeat.

Local Bonds/Measures

Deschutes County Measure 9-134 - Prohibition on New Pot Businesses

The measure garnered 58.51% "No" votes and 41.49% "Yes" votes Tuesday night, thereby maintaining a ban on new pot operations in the county. Confused by the language of this measure? You're not the only one.

Measure 9-135 – City of Bend Transportation Bond – PASSED

Important transportation projects for the City of Bend will move forward, after voters passed this transportation bond. The tax increases won't kick in until 2022—with the idea that we'll be beyond the worst of the economic fallout from the pandemic by then.

Measure 9-139 – Deschutes Public Library Bond – Likely passed.

The Deschutes Public Library system may be able to move forward with expansions and a new Central Library, with 52.47% of voters in favor, compared to 47.53% voting no.

State Ballot Measures

Oregon voters passed a number of historic measures this election, voting in favor of creating a program for the clinical use of psilocybin, and decriminalizing all drugs in the state.

Measure 107 – Campaign Finance Reform – PASSED

The concept of reining in campaign cash is an exciting prospect, and while this measure gets Oregon closer to that, the Oregon state legislature still has to act on it and to create legislation to actually make this happen.

Measure 108 - Vape Tax – PASSED

This measure, adding more taxes onto vaping products, was a big win for health groups. "Oregon's passage of Measure 108 is good news for the health of Oregon's youth, for the health of Oregonians, and for lung health," wrote Harold P. Wimmer, National President and CEO of the American Lung Association.

As of Jan. 1, e-cigarettes in Oregon will be taxed at a rate of 65% of the wholesale sales price and Oregon's cigarette tax will be $3.33 per pack, a $2 increase from the previous tax. Taxes on premium cigars will also go up.

Measure 109 – Clinical Use of Psilocybin – PASSED

"Even before the pandemic, one in five adults in Oregon are struggling with mental health challenges, and that number is likely higher today," said therapist Tom Eckert, chief petitioner for Measure 109, along with his wife, Sheri. "Now we can begin the two-year process of designing a safe new therapy that raises the bar for what's possible in successful mental health treatment," Sheri Eckert wrote Tuesday night.

Measure 110 – Drug Decriminalization – PASSED

"With so many lives touched by addiction and our state's failure up to this point to properly deal with the crisis, voters proved they are eager stop ruining lives and start saving them," said Janie Gullickson, co-chief petitioner of the measure and the Executive Director of the Mental Health and Addiction Association of Oregon. "This is such a big step in moving to a health-based approach instead of criminal punishment, and we're devoting significant new resources to help Oregonians who need it."

Follow our ongoing coverage of the 2020 election by signing up for the Cascades Reader at bendsource.com/newsletters. We'll have reaction from candidates and final results in the coming days, both in the Cascades Reader and on our website, bendsource.com.