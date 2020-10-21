Vote Eileen Kiely Oregon Senate District 27 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
Tim Knopp has been serving in District 27 (Redmond, Tumalo, Sunriver and Bend) since 2013 and during his tenure, the votes he has cast are stacking up against him. He voted against the Student Success Act, which will bring in an estimated $18 million to Bend-La Pine Schools. He was among the Republican senators to walk out of the 2019 session to block the cap and trade bill. While Knopp claims to support affordable housing, and sits on the board of First Story (a nonprofit providing assistance to first-time homebuyers), he voted against Oregon's landmark bill in 2019 to protect tenants from skyrocketing rents. And he's the executive vice president of the Central Oregon Builders Association, a group that opposed Bend's Affordable Housing Fee, which has provided millions for housing Bend's working families since 2006.
Eileen Kiely—who's both served in the military and worked in corporate America—appears to be able to bring an assertive voice to Salem. Kiely has stated she will enthusiastically support the state's effort to introduce "cap and trade" policies for carbon emissions, and help sell the idea to conservative skeptics. During her tenure as finance controller for Daimler Trucks, she gained experience adjusting to new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards, which eventually led to higher profits through reducing fuel costs.
Despite the fact that Knopp penned an argument in favor of Measure 107 for campaign finance reform, he's received thousands from out-of-state anti-abortion groups, Big Pharma (Gilead Sciences, PhARM, Johnson & Johnson), and corporations like Nike, Amazon, Comcast and Chevron. We don't see this trend continuing with Kiely.
Vote Eileen Kiely for Oregon Senate District 27.
