Vote for Your Favorite Places in the Best of Central Oregon 2021! 

Our annual readers' poll is back and it's time to vote!

It's time to vote for your favorite local businesses and services in the Source Weekly's 2021 Best of Central Oregon Readers' Poll!

We've gone through the fire of COVID-19 and are emerging anew—like a super-cool phoenix, rising from the ashes.

LINK TO THE SURVEY BELOW—but reading the rules is a good thing to do!
The online ballot will open on Wednesday, June 30, and the paper ballot will be in this week's edition of the Source Weekly.

The results of the 2021 Best of Central Oregon Readers' Poll will be printed in the August 19, 2021 edition of the Source Weekly.

VOTING IN THE SOURCE'S BEST OF CENTRAL OREGON READERS' POLL

Here's what you need to know: In order for your vote to count and to make sure we get the most accurate results, follow these simple rules. Don't worry. You got this.

1) Return your ballot by 3pm Friday, July 9 (if you're sending via snail mail, your ballot must arrive by the deadline. Online ballot also closes at 3pm July 9.)

2) Enter only once.

3) You must use ballots found inside the issue of the Source Weekly, or submit your votes through the online poll at bendsource.com. No photocopies or faxes will be counted.

4) Fill in votes in at least 25 categories. This is mandatory.

5) Include your name and email address. (No name = no vote.)
The very best way to cast your vote is online, with the survey at the bottom of this page.

Or you can mail or drop off your ballot (in the mail slot—due to coronavirus restrictions, please don't come inside!):
Source Weekly
704 NW Georgia Ave.
Bend, OR 97703

>>Click Here to Vote in the Best of Central Oregon 2021<<




Questions? Email info@bendsource.com, or call 541-383-0800.

Don't be a ballot-box stuffer! Readers may nominate the same business in no more than three categories. Make no mistake, we WILL toss out any ballots that go over that limit.

In that same vein—we can tell when you purchase votes from overseas—don't do it. It's a waste of money and bad karma.

Spread the word and encourage your customers to vote for you!


Local businesses: Want to print a poster that encourages people to vote? Download this Best of Central Oregon poster and print it out! Then just write in the category in which you want people to vote for you and tack it on your wall!
PDF Best_Of_Ballot_VOTE_FOR_US_poster_2021.pdf
 

