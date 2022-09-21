 Vote Jason Kropf for Oregon House District 54 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 21, 2022 Opinion » Elections

Vote Jason Kropf for Oregon House District 54 

click to enlarge JASONKROPFFORBEND.COM
  • jasonkropfforbend.com

Incumbents in a race typically have an advantage for a number of reasons—name recognition, yes, but also, if they're doing the work that voters sent them to do, it's difficult for a newcomer to gain an advantage. In the race for Oregon House District 54, Republican challenger Judy Trego can't exactly be deemed a newcomer, having been the chief of staff for an Oregon legislator as well as being a former constituent services staffer for Rep. Greg Walden, and while we respect her lifetime of service, the incumbent in this race is doing exactly what we sent him to Salem to do.

In his two years as representative for HD 54, then-freshman Democrat Jason Kropf brought a lot of dollars home to Central Oregon, focused in some important areas. Two-ish years ago, Central Oregon struggled to cobble together a winter warming shelter every winter. Now, due to funding supported by Kropf, Bend has a full-time low-barrier shelter on Second Street. Not only that, but it's also become a navigation center that helps people experiencing homelessness access services, due to another bill co-sponsored by Kropf. He's also advocated for the Joint Office on Homelessness, a pilot project that brings local governments together to address the issue of houselessness not just here, but statewide. He's also been instrumental in getting the Stevens Road tract project approved, with 20 acres of it earmarked for affordable housing, and 6 of those set aside for housing for educators, he said. On top of that, he was a sponsor of the bipartisan bill that established the Oregon Department of Early Learning and Care, a result of which was around $8 million in vouchers for Central Oregon child care centers to help them grow their businesses.

On gun safety, Kropf supports Measure 114; Trego has reservations. On abortion, Kropf vows to keep care safe, accessible and affordable; Trego, who's pro-life, feels the Supreme Court's decision was just and that Oregon should increase its support services for alternatives to abortion.

In this race, we see no reason to replace Kropf. He's been a strong advocate for Central Oregon and has the ability to work across the aisle in support of the most crucial needs for his district. Vote Jason Kropf for Oregon House District 54.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Elections »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Mystery Book Club

Mystery Book Club - Roundabout Books

Wed., Sept. 21, 6-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Elections

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly September 22, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation