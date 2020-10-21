Vote Jeff Merkley for Oregon U.S. Senator 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
A September poll from Civiqs had Jeff Merkley leading this race by 20 points. While this could be a sign of good governance on Merkley's part, it doesn't hurt that his Republican competitor, Jo Rae Perkins, is a QAnon conspiracist who falsely claimed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plotted to start Oregon's wildfires. It turns out that running to the right in the Oregon primary for Senate may not be a winning strategy.
Merkley introduced the third-most bills last year of any Senator. If a blue wave sweeps the Senate, we can expect the junior Senator from Oregon will see many of his bills pass and his hard work will most likely result in important committee appointments.
Before heading to D.C., Merkley spent 10 years in the Oregon legislature, including two as speaker of the House. Then, as now, he pushed for health care expansion, climate change legislation and LGBTQ rights. Merkley has brought millions into the state for irrigation projects, infrastructure, wildfire relief, public health and the Oregon tribes.
Merkley recently commissioned a study of how Big Oil and other powerful corporations have captured the court system to block climate action. He also helped mobilize public opinion against the President's policy of separating immigrating children from their parents at the U.S./Mexico border.
It's reassuring to have a candidate who is so authentic and hardworking as U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley
