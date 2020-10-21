 Vote Jeff Merkley for Oregon U.S. Senator | Elections | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 21, 2020 Opinion » Elections

Vote Jeff Merkley for Oregon U.S. Senator 

It's reassuring to have a candidate who is so authentic and hardworking as U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley

click to enlarge SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly
A September poll from Civiqs had Jeff Merkley leading this race by 20 points. While this could be a sign of good governance on Merkley's part, it doesn't hurt that his Republican competitor, Jo Rae Perkins, is a QAnon conspiracist who falsely claimed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plotted to start Oregon's wildfires. It turns out that running to the right in the Oregon primary for Senate may not be a winning strategy.

Merkley introduced the third-most bills last year of any Senator. If a blue wave sweeps the Senate, we can expect the junior Senator from Oregon will see many of his bills pass and his hard work will most likely result in important committee appointments.

Before heading to D.C., Merkley spent 10 years in the Oregon legislature, including two as speaker of the House. Then, as now, he pushed for health care expansion, climate change legislation and LGBTQ rights. Merkley has brought millions into the state for irrigation projects, infrastructure, wildfire relief, public health and the Oregon tribes.

Merkley recently commissioned a study of how Big Oil and other powerful corporations have captured the court system to block climate action. He also helped mobilize public opinion against the President's policy of separating immigrating children from their parents at the U.S./Mexico border.

It's reassuring to have a candidate who is so authentic and hardworking as U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Feed Your Mind at Bend Design, Online
May the Source Be With You
Dill Point in a Turning World
Central Oregon's Median Home Prices Jump Again in September
Free Will Astrology—Week of October 15
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Elections »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits

Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits - Horseshoe Tavern

Fri., Oct. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Elections

Give Guide


View Online

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 21-28, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation