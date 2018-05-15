Vote Today! 

click to enlarge
Drop off locations, open til 8 pm election day:
Deschutes Service Center 1300 NW Wall St., Bend (box on Parkway side of building)
Drive-By Drop Site Corner of Wall Street & Lafayette Avenue
Bend Deschutes County Road Dept. Drive-By Site 61150 SE 27th St.
Bend Drive-By Drop Site 459 SW Bluff Dr.
Bend Drive-By Drop Site 1000 SW Bradbury Way
Bend La Pine Public Library Drive-By Drop Site 16425 1st St.
La Pine Redmond Public Library Drive-By Drop Site 827 SW Deschutes Ave.
Redmond Sisters City Hall (inside building) 520 E. Cascade Ave.
Sisters Sunriver Area Public Library 56855 Venture Ln., Sunriver