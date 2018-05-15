Search
May 15, 2018 News » Local News

Vote Today! 

Remember to drop off your ballots by 8 pm

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
Drop off locations, open til 8 pm election day:

Deschutes Service Center 1300 NW Wall St., Bend (box on Parkway side of building)

Drive-By Drop Site Corner of Wall Street & Lafayette Avenue

Bend Deschutes County Road Dept. Drive-By Site 61150 SE 27th St.

Bend Drive-By Drop Site 459 SW Bluff Dr.

Bend Drive-By Drop Site 1000 SW Bradbury Way

Bend La Pine Public Library Drive-By Drop Site 16425 1st St.

La Pine Redmond Public Library Drive-By Drop Site 827 SW Deschutes Ave.

Redmond Sisters City Hall (inside building) 520 E. Cascade Ave.

Sisters Sunriver Area Public Library 56855 Venture Ln., Sunriver

