Make County Commissioner seats and elections non-partisan

As of Sept. 1, Deschutes County had 154,729 registered voters. Of those, 44,448 were registered Republicans, 47,614 registered as Democrats and 9,031 registered with the Independent party. And the largest share of voters? The non-affiliated voters, making up 50,845 of the voters in Deschutes County.

click image GPA photo archive

With Oregon's major parties opting to keep their primaries closed, requiring individuals to register with a party in order to vote in that party's primary, roughly one-third of voters in Deschutes County are forced to either switch parties in order to participate in the primary, or to simply sit it out and wait for the general election. This needs to change. The presence of so many non-affiliated voters in the county is just one reason to vote YES on Measure 9-148. Beyond that, it puts the county elections in line with other local races, such as the Bend City Council race. Getting the two-party politicking out of our local county races will ideally cut down on hard-right or hard-left candidates making it through their respective primaries and onto the general elections, encouraging candidates to focus in on the local issues at hand rather than the national talking points that usually just rile people up.

This is a simple choice. Vote Yes on Measure 9-148 in Deschutes County.