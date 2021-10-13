Walk and See the Birds 

Human beings have always been mesmerized by majestic birds that fly overhead. Hawks, hummingbirds and owls are popular species that bird enthusiasts love getting a glimpse of while exploring nature in Oregon. For a more informed, lucid view of these feathered creatures, sign up for the Bird Walk hosted by local bird expert Tom Lawler and the Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory.

Courtesy Tom Lawler

Zoom in on beautiful birds like the Western Bluebird at Sunriver's Bird Walks.

Join Lawler and other bird lovers on a scenic hike along various trails and learn how to identify a variety of species found in the wetlands, meadows and forests surrounding the Nature Center. Expect the hike to be around 3 to 4 miles and be sure to bring sturdy footwear, bottled water and a pair of binoculars for your viewing pleasure. A limited number of binoculars will be available for hikers to borrow.

Take a walk on the wild side Sat. Oct. 16 and become a master on the variety of species of birds Bend has to offer. The event starts at 9am and ends at noon. Admission is $10 and pre-registration is required due to limited capacity.

Bird watching is an excellent way to get some fresh air and learn something new.

"Whether you are new to birding or an experienced birder, there is always something exciting to see through your binoculars!" says the SNCO website. For more information, visit snco.org/event/bird-walk-10-16/.