Ward Road Work Ahead 

eschutes County will close Ward Road starting Monday as work begins on a project to rebuild a 1.27-mile stretch east of SE 27th Street.
The project involves reconstructing Ward Road between U.S. Highway 20 and Stevens Road, plus paving adjacent local roads. Temperature changes over time have caused expansion and contraction of the structure of Ward Road, leaving bad cracks across it, according to County Engineer Cody Smith of the county road department
.
A Deschutes County map shows the location of construction planned for Ward Road and nearby streets.
“You only have to drive it once and you notice that,” Smith said, adding that it had gotten bad enough that the county can’t just pave over it.
Ward Road will close between U.S. Highway 20 and Bear Creek Road from Monday through Friday. Work includes pulverizing the existing road surface and mixing that material with the road base beneath it to create a new road base, then grading and paving on top of it, Smith said. Drivers should expect delays at the Bear Creek intersection and will not be able to go north on Ward Road from that intersection through Friday.
Work on the southern part of Ward Road will start Sept. 16 and end Sept. 27, closing Ward Road between Bear Creek Road and Stevens Road. Only local traffic will have access.
Striping, shoulder and clean-up work will take place on Ward Road during the week of Sept. 30. Repaving work will take place on Bronco Lane, Filly Court and Stud Court on Oct. 1; Old Red Road on Oct. 2; Mare Court, Dobbin Court and Dobbin Road on Oct. 3; and Dobbin Road on Oct. 4. Those roads will remain open, with single-lane closures.
The entire project will take about four weeks, ending Oct. 11, and will cost $697,000 through a contract with 7 Peaks Paving
, according to the county. The county asks drivers to avoid the area during the project, follow detours, slow down and heed traffic control devices.