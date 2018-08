click to enlarge Pixabay

et your island groove on at the two-year anniversary celebration at Washington Dining & Cocktails Summer Blowout Island Beach Party. Family festivities include Caribbean food from Chef John Gurnee and live music from Cinder Valley Magic. Adults can enjoy exotic libations from the tiki bar, including froz├ęs and daiquiris in coconut shells. We heard there will be grass skirts.